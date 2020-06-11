To prevent a crowd forming at the doors, guests had their temperatures screened before they even got out of their cars and headed toward the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, where gaming resumed Thursday for the first time since March.
“Things are going to look different” with the casino taking precautions against COVID-19, said General Manager Martin Madewell.
Half the slot machines remain disabled. Card tables are surrounded by Plexiglas. Masks will be mandatory for all guests and staff members. And cleaning crews make constant sweeps back and forth across the gaming floors.
Madewell described the cleaning procedures as “over-the-top.”
“We would rather do too much,” he said, “than take the risk of not doing enough.”
The Cherokee Nation began reopening casinos last week, starting with smaller, rural facilities before progressing to larger properties, with the Hard Rock being the largest of all. But officials will keep the number of guests far below capacity, officials said.
The casinos will gradually ease off the current restrictions, but not before federal and local health officials give the OK, Madewell said. The tribe has no timetable for a complete reopening.
“We’re going to watch the data,” he said, “and listen to the CDC and local health departments.”
The Hard Rock was the last of Tulsa’s three biggest casinos to reopen. Osage Casino went first May 15, followed by the Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s River Spirit resort on June 1.