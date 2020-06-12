Hard Rock’s Safe and Sound Clean Team members Janice Krahn (right) and Linda Stevenson wipe down games at the opening of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Thursday, June 11, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Hard Rock’s Safe and Sound Clean Team members Jorge Uribe (right) and Tiffany Stonebarger take temperatures and hand out masks to customers at the opening of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa Thursday, June 11, 2020. Masks will be mandatory for all guests and staff members. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Customers at the opening of Hard Rock Casino in Tulsa, OK, June 11, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Guests attend the reopening of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa in Tulsa, OK, June 11, 2020 on Thursday. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
To prevent a crowd forming at the doors, guests had their temperatures screened before they even got out of their cars and headed toward the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, where gaming resumed Thursday for the first time since March.
“Things are going to look different” with the casino taking precautions against COVID-19, general manager Martin Madewell said.
Half the slot machines remain disabled. Card tables are surrounded by Plexiglas. Masks will be mandatory for all guests and staff members. And cleaning crews make constant sweeps back and forth across the gaming floors.
Madewell described the cleaning procedures as “over-the-top.”
“We would rather do too much,” he said, “than take the risk of not doing enough.”
The Cherokee Nation began reopening casinos last week, starting with smaller, rural facilities before progressing to larger properties, with the Hard Rock being the largest of all. But officials will keep the number of guests far below capacity, officials said.
The casinos will gradually ease off the current restrictions, but not before federal and local health officials give the OK, Madewell said. The tribe has no timetable for a complete reopening.
“We’re going to watch the data,” he said, “and listen to the CDC and local health departments.”
The Hard Rock was the last of Tulsa’s three biggest casinos to reopen. Osage Casino went first May 15, followed by the Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s River Spirit Casino Resort on June 1.
