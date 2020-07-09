A public memorial service for Johnson, with full honors, is set for 1 p.m. Thursday at Victory Church in Tulsa. Masks will be made available for those who attend. Floral Haven Funeral Home in Broken Arrow is handling arrangements.
Zarkeshan, 26, remains hospitalized but is improving, the Police Department reported Tuesday.
A Broken Arrow resident who left behind a wife and two sons, Johnson was a 15-year TPD veteran.
At the time of his death, he was a graveyard shift supervisor, overseeing a squad of 11 officers.
Although they’d had only a short time with him since he moved from the department’s Gilcrease Division in late 2019, Lee and her Mingo Valley colleagues felt Johnson’s influence.
“He taught us a lot — even me as his boss and his supervisor,” she said. “I knew him for nine months, and I’m just so blessed.”
Lee said Johnson had a gift and passion for mentoring younger officers and that his work on the graveyard shift, which is the first stop for many, gave him plenty of opportunities.
Johnson represented “a new way to police and supervise,” she said.
“He cared about the whole person, not just whether they were doing their job correctly. … He was always there to be supportive, always there to encourage, and it was just palpable.”
And Johnson’s officers reciprocated, Lee added.
“I got to see that in full effect at the hospital,” she said. “These guys did not leave his side, and they have not left his side. The entire squad.”
Before Mingo Valley, Johnson had distinguished himself as an investigator and in training new officers.
Lt. Pat Harker was Johnson’s supervisor for four years when he worked with Gilcrease’s Investigations Unit, and trained him when Johnson was promoted to supervisor.
“I told many officers and supervisors that if I could have cloned Craig Johnson as an officer or supervisor, I would have,” Harker said.
“He was the nicest police officer you ever met in your life, one that many young men could emulate. Kind of like the old Michael Jordan thing — ‘be like Mike.’ I say, ‘Be like Craig.’
“He went above and beyond in everything,” Harker said.
Johnson, he added, was “really my go-to guy” and a “tenacious investigator. He would take the investigation as far as he could and then some.”
“There were times I just had to say, ‘OK, we got to leave this for another day. We’ll come back to it.’”
Johnson’s tenacity paid off. He earned high praise from city leaders for helping resolve Tulsa’s chronic copper theft problem.
“It was a big public safety issue,” Harker said, explaining that thieves were stealing copper from street lights, leaving entire stretches of the city in the dark.
Johnson led the successful investigation locally and headed a coalition combating copper thefts statewide. He also helped educate smaller police departments and sheriff’s offices as well as scrap-metal dealers.
Johnson investigated after thieves began targeting a local cable and internet provider, stealing the batteries that powered its services to customers.
His efforts led to multiple arrests, Harker said.
“So not only did you keep your lights on around town, he also worked to make sure you get your cable service,” he said.
Harker said Johnson’s influence with TPD would only have grown in the years to come.
“He was working hard to get ready for his next promotional test,” he said. “I could definitely see him becoming a lieutenant, where he could keep turning out younger officers like him.”
Learning of the shooting in an early morning phone call, Harker felt “shock,” he said, and “immediately prayed and then went to the hospital.”
Harker had been with the department for only a year when it suffered its last line-of-duty death — that of K-9 Officer Dick Hobson, who was fatally shot in 1996.
But if Harker’s mind flashed briefly last week back to that death of a colleague, it immediately returned to the current victims and their loved ones.
Harker said everyone who worked with Johnson knew how devoted he was as a family man.
“He talked about his young sons on a daily basis,” he said. “His family meant the world to him.”
Lee said the word “humility” has kept popping into her head about Johnson the last few days.
“He was a hero, and he didn’t know it. He had no idea that he was so heroic,” she said. “He wouldn’t be able to wrap his brain around all that’s being said about him now.
“I’m hoping that’s people’s takeaway: That if we could all be like Craig, we and everyone else would all be blessed for it,” Lee said.
Harker added: “He was a light. His light shone brightly, and he will be missed greatly.”
Johnson’s survivors include his wife, Kristi Johnson; two sons, Connor and Clinton Johnson; and his parents, Clyde and Cheryl Johnson.
Related video
Gallery: Procession for Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson
Johnson Procession
Johnson Procession
Johnson Procession
Johnson Procession
Johnson Procession
Johnson Procession
Johnson Transport
Johnson Transport
2020-07-02 ne-tpdrally p1
Johnson Transport
Johnson Transport
Tulsa Police Sergeant Vigil
Tulsa Police Sergeant Vigil
Tulsa Police Sergeant Vigil
Tulsa Police Sergeant Vigil
Tulsa Police Sergeant Vigil
Tulsa Police Sergeant Vigil
Tulsa Police Sergeant Vigil
Tulsa Police Sergeant Vigil
Tulsa Police Sergeant Vigil
Tulsa Police Sergeant Vigil
Tulsa Police Sergeant Vigil
Tulsa Police Sergeant Vigil
Tulsa Police Sergeant Vigil
Tulsa Police Sergeant Vigil
Tulsa Police Sergeant Vigil
Tulsa Police Sergeant Vigil
Tulsa Police Sergeant Vigil
Tulsa Police Sergeant Vigil
Tulsa Police Sergeant Vigil
Tulsa Police Sergeant Vigil
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
To plant a tree in memory of Tulsa Police Sgt. Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Summer Special! Patio Covers Sunrooms & Decks. No Job Too Big or Too Small. Kitchens, Bathrooms, Additions, Siding & Roofing. We do it all! Over 40 years in business! Vet & Senior Discounts! Credit cards accepted. Free Estimates! Call now, 918-271-0050.