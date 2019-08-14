Anyone who thought businessman Kevin Stitt might quickly become disillusioned doing the job of Gov. Kevin Stitt would have been disappointed by his remarks to the Rotary Club of Tulsa on Wednesday.
“People ask me all the time, ‘What’s the most surprising thing about being governor,’ ” Stitt said. “I tell them it’s how much fun I’m having. It’s just a lot of fun.”
For better of worse, the Jenks Republican has undeniably cut a wide swath during his first eight months in office. He convinced the GOP-led Legislature to surrender much of its control over state agencies, replaced much of the government’s top leadership, and pushed through most of the priorities on his legislative agenda.
Two areas that didn’t make as much progress, health care and criminal justice reform, are on the list for 2020, Stitt said.
A legislative working group co-chaired by two Republican lawmakers who have expressed interest in using Medicaid expansion money to develop some sort of system for delivering services to uninsured Oklahomans met for the first time Wednesday.
Stitt told the Rotarians he has ordered an audit of the state’s Medicaid program, which is administered by the Oklahoma Health Care Authority. Stitt recently appointed Kevin Corbett, a retired Ernst & Young partner with an extensive financial background but no Medicaid background, to head the agency.
Wednesday, Stitt reiterated his belief state government must have experienced business leadership to operate most efficiently. As an example, he said he ordered the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to kill a pilot program to provide motorists roadside assistance because he deemed it “mission creep.”
“I said if the Legislature wants a motorist assistance program, they need to pass a law creating motorist assistance. But don’t let these agencies create something that competes with AAA and all the other stuff that’s out there,” Stitt said.
One issue Stitt did not address was his efforts to renegotiate tribal gaming fees.
Asked afterward about tribal officials’ contention that they are being tapped to make up for revenue lost through tax cuts, Stitt said his demand “has nothing to with revenue.”
Stitt explained the remark by pointing out the state has a $1 billion cash reserve and increased spending more than 15 percent over the past two years.
“This is about negotiating a fair exclusivity fee to operate a $1 billion industry,” he said. “What is that monopoly worth?”