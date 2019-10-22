Suzanne Anest spent four decades in the health care industry, but she will tell you that her toughest patient care experience was a personal one.
It was during the period that Anest dealt with the challenges of her late husband's cancer diagnosis.
She is expected to share her story of managing that difficult task which eventually led her to write the recently published book "Take Care of Ivan" during a presentation Wednesday at St. John Medical Center, 1819 E. 19th St. hosted by Tulsa-based insurer CommunityCare, according to a news release.
Anest is scheduled to speak in separate presentations at 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. in the Mary K. Chapman Plaza of the hospital.
Those in attendance will receive a signed copy of the book and have a chance to meet Anest, the release said.