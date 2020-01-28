A Tulsa health clinic will offer extended hours on Thursday for residents to get vaccinated against the flu, the Tulsa Health Department announced.
The James O. Goodwin Health Center, 5051 S. 129th East Ave., will be open until 6 p.m. on Thursday in an effort to increase residents’ access to the vaccine. The clinic is normally open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursdays.
Many weeks in the flu season remain, and health officials say the flu shot is the “single best way” to prevent the flu. They especially encourage vaccination for those older than 6 months and youths whom the flu might more severely affect.
Children through 18-year-olds can receive vaccines at no charge through the Vaccines for Children program if any of the following apply: they are uninsured Medicaid eligible, Native American Indian, Native Alaskan, or their insurance policy does not cover vaccines, according to the news release.
THD currently accepts Cigna, Community Care, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Health Choice, Medicare and SoonerCare Medicaid for immunizations. The regular flu vaccine and flu mist are $25. The cost for regular flu vaccine could be waived for uninsured adults who qualify.
The clinic’s full schedule can be found at tulsa-health.org/flu.
