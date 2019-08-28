The Tulsa Health Department on Monday announced plans for its fifth annual community baby shower and requested donations to support pregnant women and young families in need.
The shower will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 21 at Booker T. Washington High School, 1514 E. Zion St., and this year will focus on safe-sleep and fatherhood education, according to a news release.
Marnie Jackson, a maternal child outreach community development specialist for the department, said nearly one in four infant deaths in Tulsa County are linked to an unsafe sleep environment.
“We want to connect with as many parents and caregivers as we can to show them how a safe sleep environment can protect their infant,” Jackson said in the release.
Attendees will have the opportunity to chat with local vendors ranging from health resources and child care providers at the free come-and-go event to learn about their and their baby’s health. Two-hundred goodie bags will be given away to new moms, as well as grand prizes such as portable play yards, a car seat, stroller and infant rockers.
“The truth is that many of these moms will never get their own baby shower,” Jackson said in the release. “We open this event up to the community so that all moms have a place to go to celebrate their new baby, have some food and cake, walk away with baby items and learn a little bit about being a new mom along the way.”
Jackson said more than 10,000 diapers were gifted to moms in need at last year’s community baby shower, and this year, the department is on track to give away more than 15,000.
Donations are still needed, and organizers are asking groups and individuals to donate items from the shower’s Amazon wish list, such as diapers and wipes.
Sponsorship opportunities are also available for businesses, organizations, churches or schools, the release states.
Registration is not required for the event, which is sponsored by the George Kaiser Family Foundation, Pregnancy Assistance Fund and Tyler Lockett Foundation.
For more information, visit tulsa-health.org or call 918-595-4471.
Featured video
Tulsa Police Sgt. Jennifer Murphy talks about the Tulsa Police new reading program and school supply handout at the Darlington Apartments.
Read the story: Tulsa Police Department patrols the reading room in new program