A heat advisory is in effect for the Tulsa metro on Friday, the third straight day of either advisories or excessive heat warnings, the National Weather Service said.
However, forecasters said relief was on the way early next week.
"Dangerous heat and humidity will continue through the weekend, but if you can make it to Monday, relief is on the way!" the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
"A major pattern change will bring a seasonally strong cold front, below normal temperatures, and maybe some rain."
EMSA, meanwhile, issued another medical heat alert Thursday — the third straight day it has done so.
As of 4 p.m., the agency had responded to five suspected heat-related medical calls.
"EMSA has now responded to 171 heat-related illness calls since May 1 of this year in the Tulsa area," the agency said.
The Tulsa area forecast:
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 106. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday night: Clear, with a low around 79. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 97. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 96. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.