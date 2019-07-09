A heat advisory has been issued for Tulsa and surrounding counties Tuesday.
The advisory is in effect from noon until 8 p.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
Temperatures will be in the low- to mid-90s, with heat index values of 105 to 107 degrees, forecasters said.
"The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible," the weather service said.
"Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water."
