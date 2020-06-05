High temperatures and humidity are forecast to push Friday's heat index into the triple digits.
The heat index for most of northeast Oklahoma is forecast to reach up to 107 degrees Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa. The weather service issued a heat advisory for Friday that is effective from noon to 7 p.m.
The high temperatures and humidity will create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses, such as heat stroke and heat exhaustion, are possible. NWS meteorologists recommend strenuous activities be rescheduled to the morning and evening, that people wear light clothing and drink plenty of water. Frequent breaks for those working in the heat are recommended.
There will be potential for thunderstorms Friday afternoon in eastern Oklahoma. Any storms that develop will provide some reprieve from the heat, but hey will also carry the potential for hail and damaging winds. Risks for severe thunderstorms are considered limited, according to the weather service.
Humidity in the region is expected to be around 80% with air temperatures expected to peak in the mid 90s.