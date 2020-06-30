A heat wave is forecast for northeastern Oklahoma through the end of the work week.
Heat indexes are expected to range from 105 to 109 through Thursday in northeastern Oklahoma and northwestern Arkansas, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa.
NWS meteorologists issued a heat advisory that is in effect until Thursday evening.
“Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside,” meteorologists said in the advisory. “When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.”
Air temperatures are expected to be in the 90s throughout the week, and, with humid conditions, heat indexes are forecast to be in the triple-digit ranges.
People should drink plenty of water and wear light, loose-fitting clothing, according to the advisory. It is advisable to know the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Heat exhaustion may have symptoms that include cold, pale or clammy skin; a weak pulse; and nausea or vomiting. Heat stroke may include hot, red skin; a rapid and strong pulse; and body temperature greater than 103 degrees.
Those experiencing either should stop all activity and rest, move to a cooler or shaded area, and drink water or a sports drink, according to the Mayo Clinic. Those experiencing heat stroke should be cooled by any means possible, and medical assistance should be sought.
Most of central and eastern Oklahoma are under the heat advisory.
Isolated or scattered showers may be possible during the heat wave, but widespread severe weather is not forecast, according to the weather service. Storm potential will pick up Friday and continue through the holiday weekend.
Tulsa County has been abnormally dry, according to the United States Drought Monitor. Flash drought conditions have overtaken most of the Arkansas-Red River Basin area, according to the National Weather Service. Tulsa is on track for the driest June on record.
June temperatures were above normal and are caused enhanced evaporation.