Heavy rain and winds expected throughout Thursday evening in northeast Oklahoma

Heavy rain and winds are expected to impact the region throughout Thursday evening and potential for scattered thunderstorms will persist through Friday.
Thunderstorms developed over the north central and northeast regions Thursday afternoon ahead of a slow-moving cold front, according to the National Weather Service. A few of the storms produced severe wind gusts, up to 60 mph, and the threat of damaging winds is forecast to persist throughout the evening.
The strength of those storms is expected to wane as the evening progresses. However, scattered thunderstorms will remain possible Friday as the cold front stalls in the region, according to the weather service.
Up to 4 inches of rain fell Thursday afternoon in the north central region. Most of the northeast region will be under a thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. Thursday.
Overnight lows are expected to dip down into the high 60s and peak into the mid to high 80s on Friday.