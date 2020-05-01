The 138th Fighter Wing flies missions all the time, to go somewhere, do something and come back to base.
But for two days this week, the wing’s mission was be seen, lift spirits and definitely be heard.
Four of the wing’s F-16 Falcons spent Thursday and Friday flying formation for flyovers of medical facilities throughout Green Country in a salute to health care workers and first responders amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lt. Col. Eric Jauquet, the flight leader for Friday’s flyovers, said it’s a privilege to do the flights and he’s happy to help brighten the mood during the crisis.
“I’m glad we did it, and I’m glad the Air Force decided to have this initiative,” Jauquet said. “It’s great the wing was all behind it, and everybody is.
“We get a lot of support from our community in Tulsa, Green Country, wherever when we deploy. So we’re watching everybody else on the frontlines, it’s nice to help out any way we can.”
Although the flights may look simple from the ground, Jauquet said hours of planning and preparation go into each flyby — from mechanics making sure planes are ready to go, to working with air traffic controllers to make sure the flights don’t interfere with regular air traffic.
Onboard navigation helps the pilots keep pace, but Jauquet said it’s still a challenge to get four jets on time and in photogenic formation, nearly 20 times in a row.
Unlike the restricted airspace where the wing has some freedom to maneuver, flying from hospital to hospital through public skies has a whole different set of rules for jets designed to push the limits of flight itself.
If there aren’t other planes in the way and enough gas in the jets, flyovers require clear, ideally calm skies, something Jauquet said can be a lot to ask for in Oklahoma.
“One cloud can make things quite difficult,” Jauquet said. “What people didn’t realize is at that altitude that we’re flying at, we had considerable wind shear going on. So the pilots flying on my wing, the jets were bouncing around pretty good, so they were working.”