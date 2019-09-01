Great Raft Race 2018 (copy)

The Webco Industries raft shoots water balloons at spectators during Tulsa’s Great Raft Race in 2018.

Tulsa’s Great Raft Race will commandeer the Arkansas River with its flotilla of oddball vessels Monday. Here are some things you need to know if you’re heading out to join the fun.

Start/finish

The annual float trip down the Arkansas River begins with put in at 7 a.m. Monday at Sand Springs Case Community Park, 2500 S. River City Park Road. Waves will be launched every 30 minutes starting at 8 a.m.

The race ends at the River West Festival Park, 2105 S. Jackson Ave.

Float time down the river can take anywhere from 2 to 5 hours.

Where to watch

Case Community Park, River West Festival Park or anywhere along the River Parks trails. Parking is free at Case Community Park and $10 in the lot across from River West.

Finish line festival

Open 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at River West Festival Park. It features kids inflatables, a cardboard regatta, sand castle exhibition, food trucks and award presentations.

For more information, visit tulsaraftrace.com.

