MUSKOGEE — Okies in Muskogee will be tipping back beers and tackling trivia at a local pub, while somewhere across the world a gamer will click into World of Warships, and all will be participating in a late-in-life battle that continues for the USS Batfish.
Uprooted and closer than many knew to being scuttled for the last time during the record spring flood of 2019, the World War II submarine at Muskogee War Memorial Park just east of town rests on its hull on a hill with its uprooted gangplank and set of anchor cables helping it to balance on the relatively narrow rounded portion of its rusty hull.
What the sub needs now is cash — and plenty of it.
“That’s basically the chalk body outline right down there,” park executive director Brent Trout said Thursday as he surveyed the scene where a cigar-shaped pond remains where the submarine used to rest securely in the ground. What he has now is a sub on a side hill that is part of the earthen bowl that was meant to protect the sub from floods.
“It worked fine during smaller floods,” Trout said.
The park is open for limited hours, but the sub is off limits until some kind of fix is devised. It’s been a slow process working through possible solutions and federal funding options. He said some options are out for bids now, so he won’t have a solid idea of what it will take to relegate the 2019 flood damage to history. But one thing is certain.
“I’m sure it’s going to be a lot. We’re going to need a lot of money,” he said.
To that end, Save the Batfish Trivia Night with Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell starts at 5 p.m. Friday with a happy hour at Muskogee Brewing Co., where brewers plan a debut Batfish Beer, a pineapple IPA, followed from 6-10 p.m. by trivia, silent auction and other fundraising efforts at the Muskogee Civic Center.
“If you have a chance to do anything with Lt. Gov. Pinnell and raise awareness, that’s amazing,” Trout said. “We’re going all out on this.”
He said the top trivia teams will have members from "a variety of generations” who will have the best chances with subjects ranging from World War II to current pop culture.
“I’m excited to be participating in the USS Batfish trivia night fundraiser,” Pinnell said. “The Batfish is an important part of our history, and is a vital tourism destination in Muskogee. This is an important cause, and I’m proud to be supporting the effort to restore the USS Batfish.”
Another fundraiser is silently working across the Internet and has already raised about $45,000, Trout said.
Administrators of the online game World of Warships have taken an interest in the Batfish. For a $10 donation players of the game can get a Batfish patch to display as part of their online bio to declare they are a Batfish supporter. Trout said the game does feature some historic war ships that he is urging the company to include the Batfish in a later release.
“These guys were so into the history and they celebrated and cherished the Batfish and made sure its history presented in a good light,” Trout said. “If you had told me a video game would come to our rescue I would not have believed it but they really are incredible.”
Wet weather has continued through the summer and into the fall in eastern Oklahoma and the sod and soils beneath the ship continue to soak, erode and keep things “interesting,” but the worst of the battle is passed.
Last May Trout was at the site nearly around the clock and at one point went days without going home to his wife, 9-day-old newborn and 3-year-old.
“On the Facebook live video when the cable broke people said I went pale and looked like I would vomit,” he said.
Public information about the ship ran a little out of control and at one point officials wanted to sink the boat to eliminate any chance of it floating downstream like a battering ram, he said.
Volunteers who study the history of the ship and actually train in how it operated with the original plans worked with Trout and convinced officials they could manage to keep the sub under control.
“I told them if it gets away and starts to go downstream then by all means they could flood it, but we believed we could use the technology built into the sub to save the sub,” he said.
The plan that involved flooding ballast tanks to drop the bow worked and the sub settled where it rests today.
“That was all we could do until the flood subsided,” he said. “It was about that time water started coming into the back door at my house. I went home and got my family and we went to St. Louis, where we’re from, and from there it’s all been about the recovery.”