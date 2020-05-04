We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

State Chancellor for Higher Education Glen Johnson and Tulsa Community College President Leigh Goodson will be the guests on the next “Let’s Talk” virtual town hall.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic reached Oklahoma, the state’s higher education system has transitioned some 173,000 students from in-person classes to online teaching while providing the research and facilities for the state to deal with the medical crisis.

The Tulsa World’s “Let’s Talk” virtual town hall is moderated by Wayne Greene, editor of editorial pages for the Tulsa World.

Questions for Johnson or Goodson can be emailed to wayne.greene@tulsaworld.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

