Hillcrest HealthCare System is placing about 600 employees on a temporary furlough that is expected to last up to 90 days because of the negative financial effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release Monday morning.

The approximately 600 employees comprise 9% of the system's workforce and might be called back sooner if the need arises.

"As the virus continues to spread, we must ensure we can provide life-saving care with the necessary caregivers and resources we have available," Kevin Gross, CEO of Hillcrest HealthCare System said in a statement. "As a result, we've had to make difficult workforce decisions."

The news release states that the system is realigning services and making staff changes, including reassignment, reduction of hours, furlough and pay reduction for exempt employees.

This story is developing. Check back with tulsaworld.com for more details.

Video: Virtual COVID-19 town hall

Gallery: Tulsans altering their lives, businesses amid the pandemic