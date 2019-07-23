His brother's WWII death was a mystery for 75 years. The answer appeared in Adam Makos' new best-selling book

BARTLESVILLE — As the troop train started rolling forward, leaving behind the packed station platform, Tug Baughn’s brother stuck his head out one of the windows.
“The crowd was so heavy, he’d overlooked me in saying his goodbyes,” Baughn said, adding that he jumped when he heard his older sibling call his name.
Addressing his little brother from the train window, he said: “Tug, I want you to make that high school basketball team.
“And,” he went on to add, “I don’t want you doing any smoking or drinking. Do you hear what I say?”
Baughn was still nodding as the train pulled away.
In the 75 years since World War II, Baughn, now 85, has often replayed that exchange in his mind.
That was the last time he saw his brother Richard, who was killed in action soon afterward. The memory of that day is always accompanied by unanswered questions.
“I knew practically nothing about how he died,” said Baughn, a longtime Bartlesville resident. “I had tried to find out more but with no luck.”
Recently, that luck changed in a surprising way.
In June, Baughn was shocked to learn that not only were the details of his brother’s death known, but they are chronicled in a new best-selling book.
“Spearhead” by Adam Makos, the story of a tank crew, hit No. 2 on the New York Times nonfiction list after its release earlier this year.
Upon learning about the book and his brother’s mention in it, Baughn reached out to one of the interviewees — a 96-year-old Auburn, Alabama, man named Buck Marsh. Marsh, as it happened, was the one who provided the details about Richard’s death.
How did he come by the information?
He’d been at Richard’s side when it happened.
Role model
Tug Baughn, who grew up in Beggs where his family ran a general store, was one of 11 siblings. But the one he looked up to most was Richard, 13 years his senior.
“He was my role model,” Baughn said of his brother, an accomplished athlete and musician at Beggs High School. “I wanted to be just like him.”
Until recently, Baughn, who every Memorial Day visits his brother’s grave in Beggs, had largely given up on finding out any more about his death. He knew the date, March 7, 1945. And a few years ago, he was able to obtain Richard’s medals, including his Purple Heart.
But there was little information available to go with them.
That remained the case until about four weeks ago, when Baughn got a phone call.
“It was a friend of mine,” he said. “He knew I’d lost a brother in the war, and he said, ‘Tug, was your brother’s name Richard?’ ”
That was how Baughn came to learn about “Spearhead.” The popular book, which his friend was reading, included among its contents a play-by-play of what happened to his brother, he said.
It was just a couple of pages, but it was enough.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Baughn said. “I’d prayed for this.”
And “the most unbelievable” part of the whole thing was still to come, he added: connecting with one of Richard’s comrades.
‘I’m hit!’
Serving with their respective 32nd Armored Division tank crews, Buck Marsh and Richard Baughn knew each other for several weeks.
“Buck said he saw him every day, up until he was killed,” Tug Baughn said.
It happened near Cologne, Germany. Under fire from a sniper, they took cover inside an empty house. But the sniper’s bullet found Richard anyway.
“He called out, ‘I’m hit!’ and fell to his knees,” Baughn said.
Marsh cared for him until he could be evacuated.
“He’d been hit in the neck, but he could still talk and answer questions,” Baughn said. “He was praying constantly, Buck told me.”
Richard, 23, died a few hours later. He was buried in Belgium initially before being returned to the family.
He left behind a wife and a daughter. The wife, who married again, is deceased. His daughter, who never knew him, lives in the Tulsa area, Baughn said.
Baughn has read all of the book and shared it with family members.
“I feel like I’m in a haze,” he said. “Like when I had a heart bypass a few years ago. It doesn’t all seem quite real. To think that 74½ years after his death this would be happening.
“It’s surreal — especially to talk to someone who was with him. I’ve talked to Buck four or five times since.”
Baughn said he often thought about his brother as he was growing up. In some ways, it was like he was still there.
Like Richard had instructed, Baughn went out for the high school basketball team in Beggs. He not only made it, but he excelled, going on to receive 12 scholarship offers. Later, he’d carry on his love for athletics as a referee, earning a place in the Bartlesville Athletic Hall of Fame.
His brother’s other parting instructions also made an impression.
“To this day,” Baughn said, “I’ve never had a drink of alcohol.”
Richard may not have had the chance to see him grow up, he added, or know the impact he had on him, but he believes he’d approve of the life he has lived.
And as for Richard’s status with Baughn, the new details he’s learned have only cemented it.
“He’s my hero,” he said.
Featured video
Driver Impairment Awareness Day has locals smoking weed and driving
Read the story: Drunk, high drivers brave course for Driver Awareness Impairment Day