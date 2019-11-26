“Grandpa, can I talk to you about Vietnam?”
It was not a question that Johnny Messimore had expected — or wanted — to be asked. And he still remembers his reply.
“I kind of blew it off, really,” the Claremore resident said. “I said, ‘Oh, you don’t really want to hear about that.’”
But eventually, he added, his granddaughter’s persistence wore him down.
And eight years later, what began as an innocent query from a curious seventh-grader has grown into something neither of them could possibly have foreseen.
Over the last two years, Johnny and his granddaughter Emily Messimore — now a senior at Baylor University — have been making trips together around the country, so she could interview the men with whom he served in Vietnam. The effort is a grant-funded oral history project of Emily’s, and the plan is to turn the stories she’s captured into a book.
Recently, the project culminated in its biggest trip yet.
In August, the pair traveled to Vietnam, where they spent two weeks retracing Johnny’s unit’s steps there.
Johnny, a recipient of a Bronze Star and the Cherokee Warrior Award, said he’d thought before about maybe going back one day.
“But if not for Emily, I probably would not have ever done it,” he said. “I don’t think I would’ve followed through.”
If not for Emily, Johnny added, he probably wouldn’t be talking about the war at all.
Breaking the silence
One page in her history book, one book in the school library.
When Emily, who graduated from Verdigris High School, first began to ask questions about Vietnam, that was all she could find devoted to the subject.
“There was so much silence,” she said. “People didn’t really talk about or discuss it.”
But she knew she had a good “source.” So she went to him.
Her grandfather wasn’t initially keen on discussing it.
Just 21 and married with a newborn son when he was drafted in 1969, Johnny had spent the years since his return trying to forget the war.
But “she’s been my girl since the day I laid eyes on her,” he said of his granddaughter. And eventually, because of their special relationship, he began to share a little bit at a time.
In eighth grade, after she did a school paper on Vietnam, he even accompanied her to class one day.
“I was show-and-tell basically,” Johnny laughed.
A few years later at college, Emily’s interest in veterans got her involved with Baylor’s Institute for Oral History. Learning that she was going to Washington, D.C., with her grandfather for his division reunion, institute officials equipped her with a recorder to interview some of the veterans while there.
“They told me to see what I come back with,” she said.
It was there, she said, that what had been simply an interest turned into a mission.
Especially motivating was an experience she had at the National Vietnam Memorial wall.
One of the veterans in their group was blind, she said, and needed help to find the name of a friend who had died.
As he ran his fingers across the engraved name, “he fell forward and started crying against the wall,” she said.
“Afterward he shared stories with me about that friend,” she said. “That was where the journey started.”
Encouraged by her professors, Emily applied for various grants and received two to continue interviewing Vietnam veterans.
In the summer of 2018, she conducted the first interviews on a whirlwind trip through the New England area. She was accompanied by her grandfather, who helped make the contacts with the veterans.
In the shadow of the mountain
When his granddaughter broke the news earlier this year, Johnny could hardly believe it.
“She said, ‘We’re going to Vietnam!’”
Although he would be paying his own way — with a grant covering her part — he was OK with that. He felt like he was ready to go back.
“I’d already come to terms with my demons long ago,” he said, adding that his wife and his faith were key.
And so it happened that — almost 50 years to the day of his original arrival date, July 31, 1969 — Johnny stepped off a plane in southeast Asia, this time with his granddaughter by his side.
“I called it my 50th anniversary reunion tour,” Johnny joked.
The pair were joined there by one of his former unit mates, and traveled as a trio.
The country has changed dramatically, but much was still recognizable to him, Johnny said.
“I was definitely emotional in a few places,” he said. “Especially the first time I saw the mountain.”
The mountain, Mount Nui Ba Den in Mekong Delta, overlooks the area where he was stationed — and where he experienced much of the worst that war has to offer.
A member of an armored personnel carrier crew with the 25th Infantry Division, he manned the vehicle’s .50-caliber machine gun. With combat being frequent, he had plenty of opportunity to use it.
It wasn’t his gun, though, that would earn him his medal.
Rather, it was his quick reaction once in saving a wounded comrade. After their lieutenant’s leg was blown off below the knee, Johnny and another soldier, under constant fire, ran to his aid, toting him a hundred yards to a medical tent.
“The medics were busy and handed me a handful of morphine tubes,” he said. “So I stayed there popping him with morphine till they could get to him.”
Like the Bronze Star that Johnny received for those actions, medals for valor were common in his unit. Emily’s project has included interviews with a few of his decorated comrades.
But for at least one of them, sadly, an interview wasn’t possible.
The man’s name was Danny Petersen, and Johnny had the unenviable task of identifying his body after he was killed.
“I had to make sure the person and the dog tags matched,” he said. “Then they zipped him up. I was probably the last person to see him before he was sent back to the states.”
It would be 35 years before Johnny learned that Petersen had received the Medal of Honor.
Most of these experiences happened within sight of Mount Nui Ba Den.
It was that location that inspired the title of Emily’s book: “In the Shadow of the Mountain.”
Able and willing
Emily, who’s majoring in religion and history, is on track to graduate from Baylor in May.
The book, based on interviews with her grandfather and 12 other veterans, should be finished before that, with publication to follow in the fall through the university or another outlet.
“I just want to give these veterans a voice to speak to the things that they saw,” she said.
The full interviews themselves will have a permanent home in Baylor’s Institute of Oral History. Emily is grateful for that, and for the permanent impact the project has had on her grandfather and the other veterans she’s met.
“I really love that his past has a purpose now,” she said of Johnny. “(Vietnam) is not something he has to brush off. Now, he can talk about it with confidence.”
“It just continues to bring us closer and closer together. I love him so much.”
As for her grandpa, he’s going to keep doing what for years he avoided.
“Emily is the one who has drawn me out in talking about Vietnam. I’m now able and willing,” said Johnny, who has since spoken at several events and in schools.
“I spent 35 years in denial that (Vietnam) even existed. I didn’t want to remember anything about it,” he said.
“Emily showed me that kids are interested. There’s more interest in young people than there’s ever been. … And if we don’t tell our story it’ll die with us.”
For anyone who might read the book, Johnny has some thoughts about what he hopes they will glean from it.
“I want them to know the truth” about the war and the men who fought it. “In 1970, they called me ‘baby killer.’ Now they want to call me a hero. I really don’t think I’m either one.”
But, he added, “the book is just the icing on the cake.”
“The fact that Emily just wants to do this,” he said, “is everything to me.”
