Jessica Kackley broke into sobs describing the moment she tried to save her child as flames tore through her home.
“His whole body was on fire,” she said, remembering her 14-year-old son, Trayson, lying on the kitchen floor. “From his head to his toes.”
A week since the accidental blaze engulfed their east Tulsa duplex, Kackley and Trayson remain hospitalized in separate states. Kackley is at the Alexander Burn Center at Hillcrest Medical Center in Tulsa, and Trayson remains in treatment at the Shriners Hospitals for Children in Galveston, Texas, which specializes in pediatric burn care. He suffered third-degree burns or worse over 95% of his body, Kackley said.
Trayson’s father, Luke Adair, has been at Trayson’s side since he was admitted, Kackley said, and that’s where she’s headed, as well, as soon as she can.
“I’ve got a lot to figure out,” Kackley said, mentioning finding lodging in Texas and childcare for her 8-year-old daughter. “But I’ve got to get down there to be with him.”
It was only Kackley and Trayson at their home last Tuesday morning. Kackley’s daughter was usually there, too, but that day she was with her father — “Thank God,” Kackley said.
Past 1 a.m., Kackley said she was sitting on her bed eating a snack when she heard an explosion and saw black smoke spiraling down the hallway from the living room.
Throwing her phone on her bed, Kackley ran to the engulfed living room and caught sight of Trayson.
“He was laying on the kitchen floor on fire,” she recalled, her voice breaking. “He was trying to roll back and forth.”
Kackley said she ripped the bath towel off her head and started hitting Trayson with it, trying to stop the flames. She then wrapped him up in an attempt to smother the blaze, but it only caught the towel on fire.
She pulled his feet to get him toward the front door, but she said she couldn’t find it. The air was black with smoke and she struggled to breathe. She felt along the wall to find the hot handle and pulled open the inflamed door, running outside to draw in a good breath and scream for help.
She then ran back inside and grabbed Trayson, she said.
“I don’t know how or what I did, but we got out of the house somehow,” she said.
Lying in their front yard, Kackley said she could hear her neighbors yelling, asking where her daughter was. She told them she wasn’t there, but their pets were inside. The family’s two dogs and three cats died in the fire.
After a couple of days spent sedated in ICU, Kackley said hearing Trayson’s voice over the phone on Sunday lifted a massive weight off her chest. He sounded happy, she said, and excited to hear her voice, too.
“He was like, ‘You did so good, Mom,’” she said, chuckling through tears. “’I love you.’ ”
Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to the other unit of the duplex, but everything in Kackley’s home was destroyed. Fire investigators determined the blaze was accidental.
Kackley’s adult daughter, Tayla, organized a fundraiser on Facebook for the family in their time of need.
“Everything we lost is going to be replaceable,” Kackley said. “It’s just sad that this is going to be a long journey, but we’re alive.”
