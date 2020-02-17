Teresa Wolfe breaks down crying while talking with Khylilah Olabode (left), Lori Ball-Hicks and Cymonne WIlliamson with Counseling and Recovery Services of Oklahoma in the Town and Country neighborhood on Friday. Wolfe’s home flooded in the May storms. Counseling and Recovery Services was walkingaround the neighborhood checking on flood victims and advising them of mental health services and other resources.
Teresa Wolfe invited Lori Ball-Hicks (left) Cymonne Williamson and Khylilah Olabode with Counseling and Recovery Services of Oklahoma into her home to show off the renovations in the Town and Country neighborhood on Friday. Wolfe’s home flooded in the May storms. Counseling and Recovery Services was walking around the neighborhood checking on flood victims and advising them of mental health services and other resources. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Teresa Wolfe breaks down crying while talking with Khylilah Olabode (left), Lori Ball-Hicks and Cymonne WIlliamson with Counseling and Recovery Services of Oklahoma in the Town and Country neighborhood on Friday. Wolfe’s home flooded in the May storms. Counseling and Recovery Services was walkingaround the neighborhood checking on flood victims and advising them of mental health services and other resources.
MIKE SIMONS/
Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Teresa Wolfe invited Lori Ball-Hicks (left) Cymonne Williamson and Khylilah Olabode with Counseling and Recovery Services of Oklahoma into her home to show off the renovations in the Town and Country neighborhood on Friday. Wolfe’s home flooded in the May storms. Counseling and Recovery Services was walking around the neighborhood checking on flood victims and advising them of mental health services and other resources. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Cymonne Williamson (left), Lori Ball-Hicks and Khylilah Olabode with Counseling and Recovery Services of Oklahoma make their way through the Town and Country neighborhood on Friday.
SAND SPRINGS — Teresa Wolfe appeared stoic as crisis counselors visited with her on her front porch Friday during door-to-door rounds in the Town and Country neighborhood.
After all, Wolfe and her adult daughter, Emmie Wolfe, already had been through the worst of it. The historic May flooding forced them to live for several months out of a fifth wheel on their front lawn.
Exhaustive work by contractors restored them to their mold-free home before Christmas, though without furniture. But the trauma lingered, and Teresa, 70, soon broke down in tears with the counselors. She invited them inside, proud to show off her refurbished digs.
A group of crisis counselors from Counseling and Recovery Services of Oklahoma has been knocking on 30 to 40 doors a day since December in flood-affected areas as part of a FEMA grant obtained by the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.
Cathy Olberding, assistant clinical director of CRSOK, said the goal is to determine what needs still exist — whether material, mental or emotional — and to help fill those gaps.
“To us, it’s not just the flooding, although that was bad enough,” Olberding said. “This is just one more obstacle in your life. If you’ve had a hard time, it’s almost like you want to give up.”
The grant lasts until June 30. Olberding said the team can provide food or clothing or utility payments, for example, as well as connect people with resources or immediate crisis intervention.
For those affected by the historic flooding in the area, a phone line — 918-392-5832 — has been established to offer help through the grant.
The Wolfes might have been luckier than many.
Emmie said they carried flood insurance and were able to live in a trailer out front while crews from Sand Springs-based Xtreme Remodeling hustled to return them to their home by Christmas.
There were space heaters but it was cold inside. Emmie said she learned to keep her showers to less than seven minutes to preserve the hot water. They also felt rather devoid of privacy.
“I love it,” Emmie said of being back in her home. “I’m not taking anything for granted anymore.”
Emmie recalls thinking she and her family had more time to remove items from the home. But the floodwaters rose quickly, forcing everyone to start loading up whatever they could grab.
She regrets not being able to save Teresa’s cookbooks before 52 inches of water inundated the structure.
But both are happy to be together and home.
“I’m just thankful everyone is getting back in their homes and eventually we’ll all get our lives back together again,” Teresa Wolfe said, tearing up once more.
Staff photographer Mike Simons contributed to this report.
Gallery: After flood, residents and officials inspect Town & Country neighborhood
Corey is a general assignment reporter who specializes in coverage of man-made earthquakes, criminal justice and dabbles in enterprise projects. He excels at annoying the city editor. Phone: 918-581-8359
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.