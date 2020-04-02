An extended rescue effort is underway on the Grand River below Pensacola Dam after migrating great white pelicans met up with a storm Friday that crushed the resting flock with hailstones.
Zach Hyatt, a volunteer with Wildlife In Need Group – In Tulsa, or WING-IT, said calls went out after the storm Friday and, after initial confusion, a broad rescue effort took shape Tuesday.
The storm brought tennis ball- to baseball-sized hail to the area Friday, according to the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Tulsa.
After the report Friday, response was delayed due to coronavirus shutdowns. Hyatt and one companion viewed the spot on Sunday.
“Initially we thought it was a small flock, 10 or 20 birds,” he said. “We found a small flock but as we traveled down the river there were easily more than 100, between 100 and 200, countless dead ones and others with severe compound fractures.
“We talked to someone who lives on the riverfront there and they said for a solid 30 minutes after the hail storm there was a stream of hundreds floating down the river,” he said. “The scope and the scale of this is nightmarish.”
The volunteers found a few birds in a cove that they tried to chase down Sunday but the birds could still run and they got away. Justin Vogel, a local fisherman with a boat, helped them round up four birds on the water and those were taken to the Tulsa Zoo Sunday night, Hyatt said.
“Three of the four had real severe compound fractures on their wings,” he said. “The fourth one had just a fracture and they were able to bind his wing and he’s still doing OK.”
The rescue effort picked up on Tuesday and will continue into the weekend and “basically until we can get as many as we can save,” he said. The effort is a little extra tricky as the rescuers still try to exercise coronavirus distancing practices, he said.
“Initially a lot of people weren’t aware of the scope of it,” Hyatt said. “We finally got the (Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation) game warden to step in and they are helping us with a boat.”
Wade Silzer, owner of TowBoatUS on Grand Lake, also will be helping with a boat in the future and one of his divers is volunteering to help the effort Thursday, he said.
With the Tulsa Zoo closed, some staff volunteered to help with the rescue Tuesday, according to Kay Backues, senior staff veterinarian at the Tulsa Zoo.
Backues said it made sense to have one lead technician on-site Tuesday to do triage. Of 28 birds captured — including the four Sunday — only four have been kept and the others were euthanized.
The zoo won’t be able to take too many more, Backues said.
“The triage has to be pretty strict,” Backues said. “They need to be birds that will recover and fly. We’re almost at capacity now.”
Technicians in the field might be able to assess birds that can feed themselves and heal on their own or euthanize others that are destined for a long, torturous end, she said.
The storm is a natural occurrence and something all birds face in the wild, she said.
“It’s nice if we are able to save a few of them,” she said. “Nature is not always kind and they were in the wrong place at the wrong time.”
Hurricanes, tornadoes and wildfires often take out migration flocks and nesting colonies with large numbers of birds injured in a single hit.
In August last year wildlife agencies in Montana reported more than 11,000 migrating pelicans, geese, ducks, cormorants, and shorebirds dead or injured with smashed skulls, broken wings and internal bleeding at the Big Lake Wildlife Management Area near the town of Molt.
Those birds were hit with 70 mph winds and baseball-sized hail.