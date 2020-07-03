Along the shores of lakes in Green Country, the Independence Day holiday weekend is a continuance of booked campgrounds and holiday-like crowds — but with fireworks.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers campgrounds and facilities are open, Oklahoma state parks are open, every reservoir in the region is at or near normal level, the weather forecast for the weekend seems to be shaping up well and lots of people are expected to head to the water.
Crowds are expected, and officials this week put out the word that campground space is limited, and that watercraft safety and personal water safety will be important as well as social distancing and care to avoid coronavirus risk.
“Be ready to exercise some patience and ethics at the boat ramp,” said Amanda Palmer, recreation section lead for the Tulsa District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. “We highly recommend people with boats and jet skis take the Oklahoma Boater Education Course (online at boated.com/Oklahoma).”
Crowds are expected throughout the holiday weekend as just about every weekend has been busy this season, she said.
“Our visitation has been through the roof,” she said. “Every weekend has been like a holiday weekend and even during the week it has been busy.”
Nearly all campsites at Corps campgrounds is now booked through the online reservation system; some who expect to find first-come, first-served camping spots may be disappointed this weekend, Palmer said.
In the past, many campgrounds offered most camping spots on the online reservation system with some set aside for first-come, first-served camping, she said. People who showed up could book the site and arrange payment with campground hosts. That option is going away to reduce the need for staff to interact face-to-face with campers due to the coronavirus, she said.
“We are working to get 100% of campsites on the reservation system,” she said.
Oklahoma Department of Tourism spokeswoman Leslie Blair said most lodges, cabins and campsites are booked for the holiday weekend. She advised would-be campers and day-trip travelers to check the state’s travelok.com website for listings of community and lakeside fireworks displays and to see when the next camping spaces are open at rv.okparks.com.
Parks officials also are issuing a reminder that personal fireworks are not allowed in state parks, she said.
At Keystone Lake, Eufaula, Tenkiller and Grand Lake, lakeside businesses are looking for an influx of fireworks lovers with Tulsa’s annual fireworks event canceled.
“We are going to have a great time on the water,” said Sean Adair, general manager at Pier 51 Marina at Keystone Lake.
On Friday, the marina is holding a boat parade from the marina to Edgewater RV Park where park owner Larry Chasteen, a pyrotechnician, shoots off his own show.
“He really knows what he’s doing and always puts on a great show,” Adair said.
Saturday, the marina hosts a show that is launched from the shoreline opposite the marina with Hance Fireworks of Tahlequah launching a show near dusk, he said.
“A lot of people watch from shore, but a lot do come out on their boats because it’s a lot more fun and it’s like the fireworks are right over the top of you,” Adair said. “Our cove and deck will be full, and the (Keystone) state park usually reaches capacity at about 5 or 6 in the afternoon.”
Weekends at Keystone Lake have been busy since the COVID-19 shutdowns began, Adair said.
“We’ve never had a season like this,” Adair said. “Just our rental boats, they are all booked all the way through mid-July. Boat sales have been outstanding. I think everybody just wants to get out. The combination of the flood last year and then COVID hit, and everyone just wants to get out. ... I think it’s awesome people aren’t stuck at home. You see a lot of families coming out together and getting back to what people should have been doing all along.”
Arrowhead Resort at Duck Creek on Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees is advertising its “biggest show ever” for the 80th anniversary celebration of the show, and the Duck Creek area will close down for one hour Friday and Saturday nights to create safe space for special aerobatics shows by the Tulsa Warbirds.
Updated information about the Grand Lake show can be found by searching for Duck Creek Fireworks on Facebook or calling 918-782-3292.
Other lakeside fireworks events in Green Country include Independence Day Celebration at Wolf Creek Park in Grove, 5-10 p.m. Friday; 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular at Eufaula Cove, Lake Eufaula, 8 p.m. Saturday; and the Fireworks Extravaganza at Lake Tenkiller, Lake Tenkiller State Park, at dusk Saturday.
Gallery: Where and when to find Fourth of July celebrations
