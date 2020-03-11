Holland Hall will close school Wednesday through Friday as a precaution after reported contact with a confirmed coronavirus patient's family.
The school sent this statement: "We have been informed that several members of our community have been in contact with a family member of a patient who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). We aren’t aware of anyone in the Holland Hall community who is showing symptoms or has tested positive at this time.
"We have been in contact with the Tulsa Health Department and at this time, the risk to anyone in our community is low. The Health Department has also advised that there is no need for anyone in our community to self-quarantine."
The school said Thursday and Friday would not be considered remote learning days but will be an extension of spring break.
Holland Hall still plans to participate in the Class 4A state boys basketball tournament that starts Thursday at Edmond Deer Creek High School before moving Friday and Saturday to the State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City.