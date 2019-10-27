Before a patient’s family arrives at Hospitality House to check in, they’ve likely spent about two or three nights sleeping in the car, spent savings on a hotel room or tried to get rest in a hospital room chair.
At one of the Tulsa nonprofit’s two locations, a hotel room or an apartment is waiting, even if only for a nap or the chance to breathe away from the pace of a hospital ward.
Hospitality House has a simple mission. They provide support in any way they can for patients’ family members needing a place to stay while their loved one is hospitalized. With 23 rooms for families, CEO Toni Moore said it’s still not enough to make sure families have somewhere to rest.
“Our hindrance is actually that we don’t have enough room,” Moore said. “We operate on a waiting list every day. It’s first come, first served. Unfortunately, because of the waiting list, we have a two-week stay limit.
“All of our families can stay up to two weeks and at the end of that they check out and can use the day room, but their name goes right back on the waiting list.”
The nonprofit’s first and primary location is a pair of former apartment buildings near 12th Street and Victor Avenue. Hillcrest Medical Center owns both red-shuttered structures and leases them, along with some 11th floor office space, to Hospitality House for $1 a year.
When a family arrives, their last name goes on the white board in green marker along with a check-in time, room number and how many family members are staying. There are meals, a guest book and a washer/dryer on site. It’s where family members can recoup, and it can be a more isolated and comforting place to make difficult decisions about their loved one’s care.
The check-in office has no counter or window, just a space that could be mistaken for a dining room with a computer to the side. Moore said it’s by design.
Critical care is often unexpected, disruptive and incredibly expensive. Staff members are there not only to make sure needs are met, but also to listen and be welcoming when so much in people’s lives has gone wrong.
Moore said Hospitality House has more than 1,500 families referred each year, but they can only house about 980. The average adult patient family stays at Hospitality House nine days. Pediatric patient families average the full two-week limit. Those families who can’t get a room that evening can stop by the day room for a nap, or take some time outside the constant whir of a hospital.
The need for family housing continues to grow in part because of shrinking health care systems in rural areas. Patti Davis, president of the Oklahoma Hospital Association, knows this too well. When Davis’ nephew in western Oklahoma suffered burns, he needed treatment at Hillcrest’s burn center, but Davis’ sister had nowhere to stay. She stayed at Hospitality House during his treatment.
Six rural hospitals have closed and eight declared bankruptcy since 2016, and Davis said those changes mean survival often depends on long-distance care at hospitals in Tulsa or Oklahoma City with specialists. More people at or below the poverty line live in rural areas, meaning the most at-risk patients, frequently uninsured, face the greatest hardship in medical crises.
“These are not people that have credit cards they can run up,” Davis said. “They are living paycheck to paycheck. They find themselves in these situations, and it’s just devastating on the families.”
It’s why both Davis and Moore support Medicaid expansion in Oklahoma. On Thursday, petitioners turned in nearly double the required signatures to get the issue on the November 2020 ballot in the form of State Question 802.
Hospitality House runs entirely off donations. However, some families who are able to may pay up to $40 a night, depending on each family’s financial situation. About 85% of Hospitality House families are at or below the poverty line and can afford roughly $5 or $10 a night, Moore said.
In a perfect system where fewer Oklahomans are uninsured and care is available closer to home, Moore said there wouldn’t be such a waiting list for Hospitality House. But until that day comes, she said the organization will be a home away from home for those that need one.
“We would just like the community to get to know us better and find out ways they can help,” Moore said. “We’ve always seen Hospitality House as an extension of what people want to do for a stranger but aren’t able to do in their personal home. Really we’ve just become an extension of people who want to practice hospitality toward strangers who are traveling here.”