A nurse gets a room ready in the emergency department at St. Francis Glenpool in 2018. The state is keeping track of how many hospital beds are available each day during the COVID-19 pandemic. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World file

Initial data on available bed space at Oklahoma hospitals and clinics offiers a snapshot of capacity and will help officials make better decisions during the coronavirus outbreak, according to the State Health Department.

Oklahoma had more than 1,500 medical or surgical beds available, as well as more than 220 in intensive care units, according to data released late Friday afternoon by the Governor’s Office. More than 500 ventilators were available statewide.

All hospitals and physician clinics have been required to report medical capacity data to the state on a daily basis since Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order Tuesday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The data from 92% of the state’s hospitals and clinics were submitted by noon Friday, with missing data tied to southeast Oklahoma.

Kristin Davis, State Health Department communication director, said the agency expects reporting to improve as hospitals and private facilities become accustomed to reporting figures to the state.

“With transparency and data, we will be able to make faster, smarter decisions,” Davis said. “The health care system is fully capable of handling the needs of COVID-19.

“We can’t speak to the future, but the data will help us quickly address the need for accessing emergency resources should demand on the system grow.”

The state explained that medical and surgical bed capacity is important to consider because it demonstrates an ability to quickly scale upward to serve critically ill patients.

Statewide, eight people were hospitalized with coronavirus as of 7 a.m. Friday, according to state data. The only death so far has been that of a Tulsa County man on Wednesday.

Across Oklahoma, 49 people have tested positive for the virus, with 538 people who were tested getting negative results.

Results are pending on 374 tests.

“We have local plans in place to offer large-scale emergency response to the public in a variety of ways,” Davis said. “We have these large-scale emergency response plans in place.

“So I feel very secure. But again, our success in this response is very dependent upon each Oklahoman’s cho’ice to take personal responsibility, which means following the guidelines to protect the health of those around them.”

