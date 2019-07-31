COLLINSVILLE — David Gray may have summed it up best after he put his finger into a comb of raw honey, pulled it out and put it in his mouth.
“So sweet,” he said. “That’s really good.”
Gray, who is acting director for Environmental Protection Agency Region 6, hit the honey pot at the Tulsa Fuels and Manufacturing Superfund Site Wednesday as part of a nationwide EPA celebration marking the 20th anniversary of the Superfund Redevelopment Initiative, launched in 1999. The goal was to return formerly contaminated lands to long-term sustainable and productive use.
Gray and Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality officials recognized people who worked on the restoration effort and who have created a honeybee operation on the Collinsville site with EPA’s Greenovations award. Beekeepers James and Courtney Deming of Shadow Mountain Honey Co. and beekeepers Jay and Cheryl Ide with Ide’s Gary Avenue Gold Honey are harvesting and selling honey from the site.
It’s a good project and an example of about 1,000 sites nationwide where 8,600 businesses have brought manufacturing and other developments to Superfund sites to create jobs and $52 billion in sales.
“In Region 6 it was important for us to come to this site to bring focus to the energy and effort and success of this particular project because of its outstanding nature,” Gray said.
The former site of a zinc smelter, the property was placed on the National Priorities List of contaminated sites in 1999. Cleanup included consolidating 186,000 cubic yards of smelter wastes and contaminated soil and sediment into a 10-acre capped containment cell marked by an area of raised soil with a gravel road around it perimeter.
Ownership goes back generations for landowner Bob Beauchamp, but he was stumped over what to do with it or how to attract any business, until this spring.
Working with the Oklahoma State University Extension Office, remediation work included fertilizing with chicken litter and seeding the 60-acre area with grasses, rye, and two types of clover, according to Brian Pugh, OSU Extension Eastern Oklahoma agronomy specialist.
“The red clover really inundated the site, so it really liked it,” Pugh said.
And with it came Beauchamp’s inspiration. “I thought, ‘I have this beautiful land covered with clover and I thought, I should call someone with honeybees,’” Beauchamp said.
James Deming said he was initially wary of the Superfund label, but he consulted with the state and federal agencies and decided to give it a look anyway.
“It’s remediated, it’s back, it’s beautiful, it’s clean and everything is back golden and they continually test it,” he said. “All the waste material is under 6 feet of soil. The clover roots don’t go that deep, and the plants don’t take up heavy metals anyway.”
The site now holds 34 hives and about a million bees, he said. Most are from rescued hives around the Tulsa area.
“People call us and they have a swarm and they don’t know what to do about it,” he said. “We bring them here and we share the duties and the upkeep and the honey.”
Beauchamp said his landowner’s take is a stock of free honey.
“Jay (Ide) made me some honey mead. That’s really good, I just pour some and sip on that and enjoy it all,” he said.