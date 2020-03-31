GOVERNMENT RESOURCES
• State coronavirus call center (24 hours): 877-215-8336 or 211; coronavirus.health.ok.gov
• Tulsa Health Department: tulsa-health.org
• City of Tulsa coronavirus updates and information: cityoftulsa.org/coronavirus-resource-center
• Free Tulsa Public Schools meals: tulsaschools.org/mealsites
• Tulsa Public Schools at-home activities and resources: tulsaschools.org/athomeactivities
• Small Business Administration loans: ok.gov/OEM
• State Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services: ok.gov/odmhsas
BLOOD DRIVES
• Red Cross: redcross.org/local/oklahoma
• Oklahoma Blood Institute: obi.org
OTHER ORGANIZATIONS
• Mental Health Association Oklahoma support groups: mhaok.org/support-groups
• Family & Children’s Services: fcsok.org
• Tulsa Area United Way donation link: tauw.org
• Tulsa Community Foundation: tulsacf.org
• Online YMCA programs: tulsaymca.org/yconnect
• Oklahoma Restaurant Association listing of carry out and delivery options: CarryOutOk.com