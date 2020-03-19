...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN
1 of 4
Playtime Plus employee Megan Lopez wipes down a counter at Playtime Plus in Broken Arrow on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the staff has increased cleaning measures.
Playtime Plus employee Alondra Becerra gives out snacks to infants while at Playtime Plus in Broken Arrow on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the staff has increased up cleaning measures.
Playtime Plus Elizabeth Chavez watches as Vada Lopez, 5, of Broken Arrow, while they wipe down surfaces at Playtime Plus in Broken Arrow on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the staff has increased up cleaning measures.
Playtime Plus employee Megan Lopez wipes down a counter at Playtime Plus in Broken Arrow on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the staff has increased cleaning measures. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Vada Lopez, 5, of Broken Arrow, wipes down tabletops at Playtime Plus in Broken Arrow on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the staff has stepped up cleaning measures.
IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Playtime Plus employee Alondra Becerra gives out snacks to infants while at Playtime Plus in Broken Arrow on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the staff has increased up cleaning measures. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Playtime Plus Elizabeth Chavez watches as Vada Lopez, 5, of Broken Arrow, while they wipe down surfaces at Playtime Plus in Broken Arrow on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the staff has increased up cleaning measures. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Now that most Tulsa-area schools have closed due to COVID-19, the natural expectation is that the demand for day care services is going to rise.
But given the uniqueness of the situation, that may not be the case, some say.
Until next week, after what would’ve been spring break’s end, “it’s just a wait-and-see,” said Casey Moore, program lead for the Community Service Council’s Child Care Resource Center. “It could be, with many companies allowing employees to work remotely, it won’t be needed so much.”
With at least some children staying home with their parents, she added, child care programs could see a decrease, which in turn might create space for other kids.
But the truth is, “we don’t know how it’s going to work out,” said Moore, whose program offers child care resource and referral services.
“This is unprecedented.”
Tamara Bollig, director of Playtime Plus in Broken Arrow, believes it’s because parents have started self-quarantining and keeping their kids at home that her facility has had a slower-than-usual spring break this week.
On a normal spring break, the facility, which takes ages 4 months to 12 years, would be running at its capacity of 100 kids daily, she said.
“But this week it’s been between 50 and 65,” she said.
Those are the same numbers the facility sees during a typical week when school is in session, she added.
But while many families are able to work remotely, Bollig said, there are others who cannot.
“We have a lot of first responders that bring their kids here. For them, working from home is not an option. We want to stay open as long as we can for families like that.”
The question of how long day cares will be allowed to stay open as the pandemic continues is one where there’s no clear answer. So far, they have been excluded from local lists of facilities required to close.
The message from the state level has been more straightforward. The Oklahoma Department of Human Services, the licensing and inspection body for child care providers, sent out a letter this week affirming the need for providers to stay open, as they have a “critical role” to play.
The letter specifically highlights, as a big part of that role, first responders and health care providers, and how “widespread closure of child care facilities will dramatically impact (their) ability to remain available to serve their communities.”
“It is critical that you do all you can to remain open,” the letter states.
Melissa Oulds, assistant director at Kidz Town Playschool in Tulsa, said that very question has been on the minds of their current customers.
They’ve been getting a lot of concerned calls over the past few days “wanting to make sure we’re going to be open,” she said. “We put out a memo (Monday) to assure them that we are and that if anything changes we will let them know.”
Oulds can’t say for sure what next week will mean for demand. They haven’t had any calls yet from parents looking for a place that will keep their kids, she said.
Moore said the center has heard from several providers, wondering at what point the state would make the decision to close them.
Only one thing, she said, is for sure: As long as they are allowed to remain open, “it’s business as usual.”
And that’s how they will approach next week.
If a big surge in demand for child care does happen now that schools are closed, the center is ready to help parents find services.
If the demand is more than the local day care community can handle, the state could also step in and increase capacity, Moore said.
But there’s a possible bigger issue, she added.
“Something we’ve been discussing is the problem of child care providers running out of the essentials — toilet paper, paper towels, milk. Things that they are required to have. What does that look like? It’s something to keep an eye on in the coming weeks.”
