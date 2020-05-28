The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in Broken Arrow earlier this week.
The find was reported Tuesday by a Broken Arrow resident along the side of a creek behind a residence on 131st Street between 145th and 161st streets, according to TCSO spokeswoman Casey Roebuck.
"The remains are too badly decomposed to determine the race, gender or cause of the death," she said.
A medical examiner will determine the cause of death, Roebuck said, as well as testing to identify the decedent.
The Broken Arrow Police Department is assisting on the identification, which could be the subject of a missing person case there, Roebuck said.
"We won’t know for sure if that’s the case until the DNA analysis from the remains is complete," she said.
A Broken Arrow Police spokesman said they are awaiting identification and would have further comment at that time.
Three people have been charged with murder in connection with the presumed death of a Broken Arrow man who has been missing since last summer. They are also accused of desecration of a human corpse, though the remains of Robert “Trevor” Richardson have not been recovered.
"We've got a couple of missing persons cases. ... It is way too early to speculate," Broken Arrow Officer Chris Walker said.