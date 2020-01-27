Work is set to begin Monday on replacing two Interstate 44 bridges in west Tulsa, with eastbound traffic down to one lane during the initial phase.
The $11 million project will replace two bridges over 33rd West Avenue, with a tentative completion date of spring 2021, weather permitting. Sherwood Construction of Tulsa is the contractor.
On Monday morning, crews will begin setting up the construction zone, including signs and traffic controls, said Oklahoma Department of Transportation spokeswoman Kenna Mitchell.
Once the construction zone is set up — likely later in the day — an eastbound lane of I-44 at 33rd West Avenue will be closed, along with the eastbound exit to the street, she said.
The closure will mean the highway eastbound will be down to one lane.
Those changes will be in effect through mid-February, she said.
Additional lane and ramp closures will follow but exact details have not yet been determined.
The bridges were built in 1952 and are considered functionally obsolete, ODOT said in a news release.
The new bridges will be built to accommodate three lanes of traffic in each direction in anticipation of eventual widening of the highway.
There will be various lane and ramp closures throughout the project, including temporary closures of 33rd West Avenue during key construction phases, ODOT said.
Another major phase of I-44 improvements also is in the planning stages for this year: Replacement of the Union Avenue bridge over I-44 and expansion of the highway from four lanes to six from the Arkansas River to Union Avenue.
Construction bids for that project are expected to go out later this year, Mitchell said.
A public open house with illustrations of the Union Avenue bridge and highway lane expansion projects will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the cafeteria of Daniel Webster High School, 1919 W. 40th St.
People may ask ODOT officials about that project, the 33rd West Avenue bridge project and other aspects of I-44 plans in the area.
In addition to the bridge replacement projects, another major part of eventual improvements are expected to include a completely redesigned interchange at I-44 and U.S. 75 — between Union Avenue and the river.
On average, between 53,600 and 86,700 vehicles per day travel on I-44 between the Arkansas River and the I-244 western split, according to 2018 ODOT traffic counts.
Constructed in 1953 — three years before the interstate highway system was authorized — I-44 in west Tulsa is the oldest section of interstate in the state, officials have said.
