A 21-year-old man whom a prosecutor described as a “sociopath” received a life without parole sentence Friday for breaking into a south Tulsa home and killing an elderly man who previously had hired him for tree-trimming services.
Jurors took just more than an hour Friday to find Ricky Davison of Tulsa guilty of first-degree murder and first-degree burglary in the June 11, 2018, shooting of 80-year-old James Rosenlieb, whom police found dead in his living room around 5 a.m. The verdict came shortly after Davison’s defense attorney conceded his client’s guilt.
Tulsa County District Judge William Musseman upheld the jury’s recommendations of life without parole on the murder count and 20 years for first-degree burglary. Musseman ordered Davison to serve his sentences consecutively.
“I think we made the point during (the) trial, and I continue to believe that he’s a sociopath,” Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray said after the case concluded.
Gray, who tried the case with Assistant District Attorney Katy Hamstra, told reporters, “He didn’t express any remorse in his interviews. (He) didn’t express any remorse on the stand. And to a certain extent, I think he still doesn’t grasp the gravity of what he did to that family.”
Three members of the Rosenlieb family read victim impact statements, describing Rosenlieb as a veteran and three-time cancer survivor who stayed busy in retirement by helping families rebuild after tornadoes. They said his wife of nearly 60 years, who was home at the time and heard the shooting, had to move out of their longtime home because she no longer feels safe there.
“As much as we try to make Thanksgiving and Christmas a happy time, Jimbo isn’t there,” David Rosenlieb, one of James Rosenlieb’s sons, said. He told the court that his family did “nothing to provoke this level of violence” against his father.
Tulsa Police Homicide Detective Jason White testified Wednesday that the Rosenliebs used a tree-trimming service, where Davison had been employed, at their house in May. White said a conversation with the owner of the company helped police develop Davison as a suspect. A fingerprint that matched Davison’s was found on a Gatorade bottle recovered from a nearby yard.
Jurors also heard about Davison’s interactions with friends and family in the days leading up to his arrest on June 19, 2018, at the Meadows Apartments near 31st Street and Garnett Road, where he had been staying with a cousin. Davison, according to phone records, texted a woman about how he “caught a body” and asked whether her knowledge of that fact would change the dynamic of their relationship.
He posted an instrumental song to his YouTube account on June 13, 2018, that had the caption “Tulsa’s 18th Homi but IDGAF.” James Rosenlieb’s death was the city’s 18th homicide of 2018.
Davison’s father and brother told detectives that Davison confessed to killing Rosenlieb, with Davison’s father saying he drove his son to the Meadows Apartments after learning of the homicide. Davison’s cousin allowed officers to search his apartment, where they found a .32-caliber revolver among Davison’s belongings.
Defense attorney Brian Martin questioned the legitimacy of the search of the apartment, as it was clear that Davison was living there at the time and he did not give independent consent.
Gray said Davison testified on Thursday and told jurors his father was responsible for the shooting. The new allegation was in contrast to his interviews with White. In those interviews, Davison implicated his cousin and said detectives did not have any evidence against him, though he mentioned wanting money.
During closing arguments on Friday, however, Martin asked the jury to find Davison guilty of murder and give him a chance for parole.
“I have to admit, in a decade or so of doing this, it’s the first time I’ve seen a defendant take the stand and blame the man who is providing him a home,” Gray said of Davison. “It was a surreal moment in court, but he stood there and just completely blamed his father, who that day worked a 14-hour shift driving a truck for (work.)”
Kelsey Rosenlieb, one of James Rosenlieb’s grandchildren, said in her victim impact statement that “we have all become accustomed to this profound sadness” that impacts every aspect of her family members’ lives.
“The very thought of taking someone’s life is something I can’t grasp,” she said. “I would not wish this on anyone — not even the man who did this.”
