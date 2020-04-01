A large grocery store can have more than 200 door handles in the refrigerated and frozen-food aisles, which now have to be sanitized so obsessively that it has become a full-time job.
“By the time you’ve cleaned all of them, it’s time to start over,” said Jeff Reasor, president of a Tahlequah-based supermarket chain with several locations in the Tulsa area. “We have employees who aren’t doing anything but door handles all day.”
While staying open during the COVID-19 shutdown, Tulsa’s “essential businesses” are taking extraordinary precautions to avoid spreading the disease.
Like most retailers, Reasor’s has marked the floor with tape near check-out lanes, showing customers where to stand to keep at least 6 feet away from each other, while cashiers use hand sanitizer between each transaction and wipe down the counter several times an hour.
“By far the dirtiest thing we have to deal with everyday is money,” Reasor said, noting that stores are complying with guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control on how to handle cash and coins. “The best thing customers can do is wash their hands before coming into the store and then washing their hands after they leave, too.”
Trader Joe’s, a national supermarket chain with a location in Tulsa’s Brookside area, has reserved the first hour of business every morning exclusively for customers over the age of 60 or with disabilities that might make them more vulnerable to the coronavirus.
Meanwhile, Tulsa-based QuikTrip, with locations across 11 different states, has to keep track of different sets of rules to follow in different locations, officials said. But tape on the floor has become standard practice just about everywhere to enforce social distancing.
“We are complying with local authorities,” according to a statement from the company. “Therefore, depending on the market, you may see that we have temporarily discontinued some of our food and drink offers at this time based on recommendations from local health experts.”
Tulsa issued a “shelter at home” order last week effective until April 16 while allowing “essential businesses,” as defined by the state, to remain open. Those businesses include grocery stores, gas stations and pharmacies, while restaurants can remain open for take-out, deliveries and drive-thru orders.
Even if they can still legally allow customers to come inside, some essential businesses have taken the extra step of selling items curbside or only by delivery. Broken Arrow Family Drug stores, for example, will sack up a shopping list and bring everything to the parking lot, with only staff members allowed indoors.
Despite the inconvenience, however, sales haven’t dropped, said owner Todd Pendergraft. If anything, prescriptions traffic has gone up.
“But I could see that changing as more people begin to have pay cuts or lose their jobs and we see unemployment rise,” Pendergraft said. “When they have to cut back, people don’t always take care of themselves they way they need to. They stop filling their prescriptions, or they choose some to fill and stop taking others. That is what worries me.”
Some business changes could turn out to be permanent, even after the epidemic subsides and the shutdown ends. Online shopping and home deliveries, for example, have more than tripled for Reasor’s since the shutdown began.
A lot of customers may prefer to keep shopping that way, the supermarket chain’s president said. And stores will probably keep doing some of the new cleaning routines, as well, he said.
“I think there’s going to be a new normal when all of this is over,” Reasor said. “I don’t think things will just go back to the way they were.”
