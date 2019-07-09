When you have to yell at a coyote to make it spit out your dog, the thought comes to mind that your neighborhood might have a problem.
That’s what happened to Rick Stiller when a coyote entered his Brookside neighborhood yard and snatched up his terrier-dachshund mix, Dasher, right in front of him.
“We’ve been talking to people, and the more you talk to people the more you find out problems with coyotes are everywhere,” Stiller said. “Everyone has a story about someone in their neighborhood or a friend that lost a cat or a dog, and I think the problem is way more widespread than anybody realizes.”
The concern led Stiller to write a letter to the editor of the Tulsa World. His hope was to raise awareness. Plus, he had a faint hope that if enough people spoke up, city of Tulsa officials would be motivated to do something.
City and state officials say coyotes do indeed prey upon small dogs and cats throughout the area and that it is no small problem for pet owners. However, they can offer little more than advice for people to mitigate the risk and, if need be, protect their pets in the moment.
“It would be great if the city could do something, but I guess they can’t, and you can’t shoot them because you can’t shoot guns in town,” Stiller said. “I really don’t see a solution.”
In his moment, he yelled and ran at the coyote, and it dropped Dasher. He was unharmed, but the little guy apparently has lasting worries about his own yard.
“He puts his nose in the air and thinks, ‘I don’t want any of this,’ ” Stiller said. “He goes out and does his business, and he’s right back in the house.”
Stiller’s neighbor was not as lucky and “was devastated,” he said. She lost her two dogs and was frantic trying to find them. When Stiller heard the dogs were missing, he understood what he and his son heard while standing on the deck the night before. “Godawful screaming,” he said.
Indeed, there isn’t much the city of Tulsa can do, according to Tulsa Animal Welfare Manager Jean Letcher. She said she understands the problem and that someone in her own neighborhood had posted online Monday that a coyote took that person’s cat.
“We don’t do wildlife,” she said. “Even if someone traps a raccoon or a possum in a humane trap, we just let them go. They are part of our urban landscape and are indigenous wildlife. We refer people to the (Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation).”
Stiller hired a licensed nuisance wildlife control operator to thin the population around his home. They haven’t had much luck yet but are still trying, he said.
“They’re wary. They’re hard to catch,” he said of coyotes.
It’s a scenario that plays out again and again in Tulsa. Someone calls Animal Welfare and is referred to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation and then to the online list of licensed operators at wildlifedepartment.com.
“Probably 10 calls a week, for each of us, easily,” longtime Tulsa County Game Warden Carlos Gomez said of the two wardens assigned to the county.
People typically aren’t happy by the time they call the game warden and are referred to a trapper, Gomez said. It means they have to make yet another contact, and it also means a solution will cost money because the trappers don’t work for free.
“They call us because we can tell them what to do and we know about the list,” Gomez said. “The trappers don’t work for us, but they are licensed through the department.”
Gomez said he tries to spend time with callers to figure out ways to help them protect their pets, but the bottom line is realizing coyotes are part of our natural surroundings and that residents need to take personal responsibility to protect their property and pets.
People need to consider what might be attracting the coyotes to their neighborhood or their house and remove or mitigate those factors and to keep pets where coyotes can’t get to them or realize that letting them run loose or leaving them in a backyard — even a fenced one — is a calculated risk.
It is illegal to discharge a firearm in city limits, but a pellet gun, paint gun or slingshot can be a deterrent.
“Anything that will drive home to that coyote that ‘hey, that mean old lady is there, so maybe it’s easier and safer to go somewhere else,’ ” he said.
People who are trained and responsible and carry firearms legally in Oklahoma might consider firing their weapon if a coyote is attacking their pet in the city limits. However, they must understand the legal consequences if they do or if something goes wrong, Gomez said.
“The other thing people need to understand is you’re not getting rid of them,” he said. “You can kill 10 of them this month, and 10 more will come back a year from now.
“They were here before you got here, and they’ll be here long after you’re gone.”
