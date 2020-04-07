Dr. Amy Emerson loads a box of personal protective equipment in her van at Emerson Orthodontics in Broken Arrow on Friday. Emerson is taking donations and distributing them to health care workers in hopes of fighting the coronavirus. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Editor's Note
During stressful times, Fred Rogers of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” would share this message: Look for the helpers. We’re finding them, and we’ll be sharing their stories in this regular feature.
For Amy Emerson, there was no masking the problem.
With every report she received from medical colleagues, the picture seemed increasingly dire.
“There are (nurse anesthetists) whose job is to intubate people all day, and they’ve been given one mask. They literally are wiping it down every day with a disinfectant towel. A friend of mine had to staple hers to just hold it together,” Emerson said.
“I’ve heard stories that will bring tears to your eyes.”
As a way to support her under-equipped colleagues in the COVID-19 pandemic fight, Emerson, a Tulsa pediatrician and medical adviser for Tulsa Educare, recently started the Collect to Protect initiative.
The goal is to reach out to medical providers, construction firms and other organizations that use personal protective equipment and encourage them to donate any items they can spare from their workplaces.
“I have just been asking for small quantities, whatever you have, and then I hand it directly to health care workers who need it,” Emerson said, adding that she’s taken donations from individuals, too.
Drop-off sites for PPE donations have been established in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, and monetary donations are welcome as well, she said.
The need is especially great for the medical-grade N95 masks, which are the most effective at filtering out droplets and small particles.
Since she began spreading the word about the effort on social media, Emerson has received calls from many in need of masks. She’s supplied them to around 100 recipients in the past couple of weeks.
“Nurses, respiratory therapists, physicians, CRNAs, PTs — all those people have approached me,” she said. “Many otherwise would have nothing, or they were given one mask and told to just reuse it in perpetuity.”
Emerson’s husband, Clint, is an orthodontist in Broken Arrow. The idea started after he shut down his practice three weeks ago to help prevent the spread of the virus.
He had only a few non-N95 surgical-grade masks on hand to donate, but the couple began reaching out to other dentists. The idea grew from there.
The results so far “sound small,” Amy Emerson said. “And one part of my brain knows this is such a tiny drop. I mean, we’ve got an ocean of a problem. But then I just keep thinking as long as they’re trickling in, I’ll keep doing it.
“So far, I haven’t had to tell anyone I don’t have anything today.”
A good example of the people she’s helped, she said, was a local physician who visits patients on hospice.
The woman called last week to ask for a mask.
“She’s trying to protect herself and protect her patients because she’s going from place to place,” Emerson said. “No, she’s not in an emergency room at a hospital. She’s just someone who is doing the work of an angel right now and should be appreciated.”
With every situation like that, Emerson is reminded of why she’s doing it, she said.
“To be able to hand her some masks and have her see that people see her, that they care about what she’s doing — it keeps me thinking there is validity to this.”
