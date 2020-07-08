If a recent upward spike in Tulsa County COVID-19 cases continues, an order mandating that people wear face coverings could be issued, perhaps within days, city officials said Wednesday.
"If we continue to see an exponential rise in cases, as we expect, I will recommend to mayors that they make face coverings mandatory," said Dr. Bruce Dart, executive director of the Tulsa Health Department, during a city news conference providing an update on the pandemic.
"It shouldn't come down to us having to do an order," Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said. "Step up and do it yourselves," he said of people wearing face coverings.
Bynum and Dart said that if trends continue, a mandatory face covering order could be issued within days.
Bynum said the city's legal team is looking at such orders in other cities and states, and questions such as whether people would only need to wear them while inside businesses, what ages, and if an enforcement focus would be on individuals or businesses would still need to be determined.
"The concern that I've heard … is that we need to make sure if we are going to put that kind of massive responsibility on local law enforcement, we have to be able to enforce that," Bynum said.
Tulsa County has seen 72 fatal cases. Of 4,571 confirmed infections, 1,048 are still active in Tulsa County; 84 people were hospitalized in Tulsa County as of Tuesday.
In Tulsa County, 206 new infections were reported on Wednesday. The county's 7-day rolling average, 146.7, is nearing the previous peak of 147.6 reached two weeks prior.
"The bottom line is that we have to change the conversation," Dart said.
"Something simple as wearing a piece of cloth over your face is not that hard."
Asked about the recent spike as it related to
at the BOK Center June 20, protests and other recent large gatherings, Dart said, "I guess we can connect the dots." President Donald Trump's rally COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know as the pandemic continues
How it spreads, who's at risk
Studies have shown many infected people show no symptoms or have symptoms so mild they may go undetected; those people can still transmit COVID-19 to others while asymptomatic.
Data from China show that about 20% of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 require hospitalization.
The disease can be fatal, especially for vulnerable populations: those older than 65, living in a nursing home or long-term care facility, and anyone with underlying health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, lung disease or obesity.
Ian Maule/Tulsa World file
Science of virus spread
COVID-19 is spread mainly from person to person via respiratory droplets produced by an infected person. Spread is most likely when people are in close contact, within about 6 feet. A person might also be infected with COVID-19 after touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their face. According to the CDC, evidence suggests the novel coronavirus may remain viable for hours to days on surfaces.
Ian Maule/Tulsa World file
List of symptoms
The CDC recently expanded its list of possible symptoms of COVID-19. The symptoms can appear from two days to two weeks after exposure.
Fever or chills Cough Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing Fatigue Muscle or body aches Headache New loss of taste or smell Sore throat Congestion or runny nose Nausea or vomiting Diarrhea
This list does not include all possible symptoms and will continue to be updated by the CDC. One symptom not included is "purple toes," which someone may experience with no other symptoms, sometimes several weeks after the acute phase of an infection is over. The coloration and pain is caused by a lack of blood flow to the toes caused by excessive blood clotting, a late-stage concern with COVID-19 infections.
Ian Maule/Tulsa World file
Kinds of testing
There are two kinds of tests: viral tests to diagnose a current infection and antibody tests that may indicate whether you've been infected previously. The viral test involves a deep nasal swab that can be painful. Some antibody tests have been criticized for inaccurate results and should not be used diagnostically.
It is not yet known whether COVID-19 antibodies can protect someone being infected again or how long protection might last.
Mike Simons/Tulsa World file
Testing in Tulsa County
Testing at state-run sites can provide results in about 7-10 days. Tulsa Health Department, using a mix of public and private labs to process about 600 specimens weekly, provides results within an average of three calendar days.
Testing in Tulsa County is available at these locations:
OU-Tulsa, 4502 E. 41st St, Tulsa, OK 74135 OU-Tulsa Wayman Tisdale Specialty Health Clinic, 591 E. 36th St. North OSU Center for Health Sciences, 1111 W. 17th S. OSU Medicine Healthcare Center, 2345 Southwest Blvd. Walmart locations: 2019 E. 81st St., 207 S. Memorial Drive, 2301 W. Kenosha St. (Broken Arrow)
CVS locations: 4107 S. Harvard Ave., 8010 E. 51st St., 2351 N. Ninth St. (Broken Arrow), 751 W. Tuscon St. (Broken Arrow)
MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World file
Contact tracing
Each confirmed COVID-19 case on average has approximately
36 close-contacts, according to Tulsa Health Department. Health officials investigate every positive case and help each person retrace his or her steps during their contagious period. Close-contacts then are called for notification that they might have been exposed to COVID-19. Some smartphone apps can help with contact tracing.
Stephen Groves/Associated Press file
The 'serious seven'
The "serious seven" refer to close contact environments where residents should take extra precautions if they choose to attend. The seven are gyms, weddings, house gatherings, bars, funerals, faith-based activities and other small events, according to Tulsa Health Department Director Bruce Dart.
MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World file
Treatments being investigated
The FDA has allowed for antiviral drug remdesivir, previously tested on humans with Ebola, to treat more severe cases of COVID-19 in adults and children. Safety and effectiveness aside, preliminary studies have shown it can shorten recovery time for some patients.
After previously approving an emergency use authorization, the FDA as of July 1 cautions against use of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine for COVID-19 outside of the hospital setting or a clinical trial. A
review of safety issues includes reports of serious heart rhythm problems and other safety issues, including blood and lymph system disorders, kidney injuries, and liver problems and failure.
Ian Maule/Tulsa World file
Convalescent serum therapy
Some patients are
receiving convalescent serum, meaning the antibodies made by people who have recovered after a COVID-19 infection. Antibody-rich blood plasma is being given to severely or critically ill COVID-19 patients, including Ascension St. John, Saint Francis Health System, OSU Center for Health Sciences and Hillcrest HealthCare System in Tulsa.
Ian Maule/Tulsa World file
Recovery, as defined by CDC
To be considered recovered (without a test), these three things must happen, the CDC advises:
No fever for at least 72 hours (three full days of normal temperature without the use of medicine) Other symptoms improved (no more cough, etc.) At least seven days since symptoms first appeared
Mike Simons/Tulsa World file