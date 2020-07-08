Press Conference

After speaking during a press conference, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, puts on his mask and watches as Tulsa Fire Chief Michael Baker updates Tulsans on news about the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday, July 8, 2020. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World

If a recent upward spike in Tulsa County COVID-19 cases continues, an order mandating that people wear face coverings could be issued, perhaps within days, city officials said Wednesday.

"If we continue to see an exponential rise in cases, as we expect, I will recommend to mayors that they make face coverings mandatory," said Dr. Bruce Dart, executive director of the Tulsa Health Department, during a city news conference providing an update on the pandemic. 

"It shouldn't come down to us having to do an order," Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said. "Step up and do it yourselves," he said of people wearing face coverings.

Bynum and Dart said that if trends continue, a mandatory face covering order could be issued within days. 

Bynum said the city's legal team is looking at such orders in other cities and states, and questions such as whether people would only need to wear them while inside businesses, what ages, and if an enforcement focus would be on individuals or businesses would still need to be determined.

"The concern that I've heard … is that we need to make sure if we are going to put that kind of massive responsibility on local law enforcement, we have to be able to enforce that," Bynum said.

Tulsa County has seen 72 fatal cases. Of 4,571 confirmed infections, 1,048 are still active in Tulsa County; 84 people were hospitalized in Tulsa County as of Tuesday.

In Tulsa County, 206 new infections were reported on Wednesday. The county's 7-day rolling average, 146.7, is nearing the previous peak of 147.6 reached two weeks prior.

"The bottom line is that we have to change the conversation," Dart said.

"Something simple as wearing a piece of cloth over your face is not that hard."

Asked about the recent spike as it related to President Donald Trump's rally at the BOK Center June 20, protests and other recent large gatherings, Dart said, "I guess we can connect the dots."

