An Illinois woman died in a multi-vehicle crash Saturday night on Interstate 44 in west Tulsa, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.
Susan Rizor, 47, of Benton, Illinois, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, troopers said.
She was a passenger in a 2014 Jeep Wrangler that was traveling westbound on I-44 just east of Union Avenue about 6 p.m. Saturday, when the crash occurred.
The driver of the Wrangler, a 47-year-old man also from Benton, Illinois, was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.
Three other vehicles were involved in the crash but no other drivers or passengers were injured, troopers said.
The cause of the crash was under investigation, according to an OHP report. No additional details were provided in the report.
The condition of one of the drivers, a 16-year-old from Bristow, was under investigation, troopers said. His name was not released.
The highway was shut down more than three and a half hours while authorities investigated the crash, which occurred just west of the U.S. 75 interchange, troopers said.