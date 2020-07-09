Mayor G.T. Bynum says the city has been evaluating face covering regulations in other states and municipalities for a few weeks to determine best practices, including weighing legal matters and the “tremendous responsibility” such an order would place on local law enforcement, if implemented here.
Bynum during a news conference Wednesday listed several factors in play: What sort of age requirements? What medical conditions or professions will be exempted? Should it be only indoors, or outdoors, too? Will the city regulate individuals or businesses?
But the key point in waiting rather than acting now, Bynum repeatedly said, is to underscore the seriousness of the situation to hopefully gain widespread compliance if he does pull the trigger. The mayor has said he will implement a face covering order as soon as the Tulsa Health Department recommends it.
Bynum said he sees so many people around town not wearing masks that he believes the only way he can convince them to do so is to wait to impose a mandate as the last resort before a potential backtrack to an earlier phase of reopening.
“The issue for us I think to get public buy-in and for people to truly take this seriously and understand why they need to do it is to know that order isn’t being put in just because we think it would be a good idea,” Bynum said Wednesday during the city’s weekly COVID-19 update news conference. “We’re doing it because we felt like we had no other option to protect the integrity of our health care system and the trajectory that we’re on other than to put this kind of order or ordinance in place.”
There also is the volatile issue of fines, fees and incarceration.
Bynum said he and the City Council are focused on the much larger issue of trying to address situations in which non-violent offenders are locked up as criminal justice reform sweeps the state.
He pointed to Texas’ face covering requirement as a “good neighboring example” and said that it allows for a first-time warning and then fines afterward of up to $250 per violation. The mandate prohibits arrests for failure to wear a mask.
Bynum said a concern is that a person could be arrested for not paying fines after citation for mask non-compliance.
“Our legal team at the city of Tulsa right now is working with the legal team at the Tulsa Health Department in evaluating what different orders around the country at a local level look like, and if we need to move forward with one here in Tulsa, what would be that best practice," Bynum said.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order requires all persons in the state to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth inside businesses or other buildings or space open to the public where six feet of distance from those outside individuals’ households isn’t possible.
The order lists several exemptions, which notably include children younger than 10 years of age; medical conditions or disabilities that prevent wearing a face covering; while consuming food or drink, or seated in a restaurant to eat or drink; and exercising or participating in outdoor activities (maintaining physical distance).
Churches and voting locations also are exempt from Abbott's order.
Video: Mayor G.T. Bynum gives a mask and COVID-19 update during a July 8 press conference.
