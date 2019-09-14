Campaign Zero's eight use-of-force policy recommendations

*1) Require officers to de-escalate situations, where possible, before using force

*2) Implement a use of force continuum to define which types of force can be used to respond to different levels of resistance

3) Restrict the use of choke and strangle holds or prohibit them

*4) Require officers to give a verbal warning, when possible, before using deadly force

5) Prohibit officers from shooting at people in moving vehicles, unless the person poses a deadly threat by means other than the vehicle

6) Require officers to exhaust all other reasonable alternatives before using deadly force

7) Require other officers to intervene to stop an officer from using excessive force

8) Require comprehensive reporting for uses of force and threats of force

*Currently written into Tulsa Police Department policy.