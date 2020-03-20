A flight to Tulsa from Los Angeles was held on the airport’s cargo ramp while first responders investigated reports that two passengers were sick onboard.
Andrew Pierini, director of marketing at Tulsa International Airport, said a regularly scheduled American Airlines flight was held on the airport’s cargo ramp after landing about 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Pierini said he wasn’t sure who reported that the passengers were sick and did not know the extent of any symptoms. The Tulsa Fire Department and EMSA paramedics responded and screened both passengers onboard, but Pierini said both passengers were “asymptomatic.”
Tulsa Fire Department spokesman Andy Little said the call ended up being a false alarm.
The plane was towed to the gate, and passengers were allowed to deplane normally after the delay.