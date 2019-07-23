Oklahoma’s Indian tribes are unified in their opposition to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s attempt to renegotiate their gaming compacts, one of the state’s top tribal gaming officials said Tuesday.
“We intend to uphold our part of the compact and we hope he will as well,” Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association Chairman Matt Morgan said Tuesday afternoon to about 50 gaming executives and tribal officials. “Every tribe has different interests ... to see everyone come together as one was pretty powerful.
“If we stand together, we have a good chance at being in the position we want to be in.”
Speaking at a launch party for United Women of Tribal Gaming, Morgan said OIGA hosted a closed-door meeting of leaders from 23 of the state’s 38 federally recognized tribes. He said the group will be sending a unified letter to Stitt reiterating their opposition to increasing the exclusivity fees paid by the tribes to the state.
Earlier in the day, Morgan told many of the 2,200 registered for this week’s OIGA conference at the Cox Business Center he is willing to give Stitt “the benefit of the doubt” regarding the governor’s position that the gaming compacts terminate if not renegotiated by Jan. 1.
“We believe Gov. Stitt has been misinformed about how these compacts work,” Morgan said. “We believe this is a correct fee structure.
“Either it’s the same deal or he wants to offer a better deal to the tribes.”
A few minutes later, speaking to a reporter, Morgan said instead of raising the exclusivity fees the state might consider expanding the kinds of gaming available. That could include sports betting, more sophisticated electronic games or true casino table games.
Exclusivity fees are essentially the cut of gaming revenue paid to the state. In exchange, the state promises not to legalize non-tribal gaming in Oklahoma.
The tribes maintain an “evergreen” provision, which causes them to automatically roll over every 15 years, has already been triggered, Morgan said.
“I can’t speak toward how an outside industry association feels,” said Stitt spokeswoman Donelle Harder. “I can say with assurance ... the governor is meeting with and reaching out to our tribal partners. Conversations are ongoing and the governor is confident we can come to an agreement that enhances opportunity for the tribes as sovereign nations and as business partners in the state and continues to move Oklahoma forward.”
