A doctor said U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Oklahoma, did not need to be tested for COVID-19 after U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, tested positive.

"After learning of Sen. Paul's positive COVID-19 test, Sen. Inhofe consulted with the attending physician about whether or not he should be tested," Inhofe spokeswoman Leacy Burke said in an email to the Tulsa World.

"As Sen. Inhofe does not have any symptoms, the attending physician said there’s no need to be tested at this time.

"Accordingly, Sen. Inhofe is not being tested for the virus. He continues to follow all guidance from the CDC and the Office of the Attending Physician," she said.

