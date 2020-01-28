News of Bolton book sends jolt through impeachment trial

Ex-national security adviser John Bolton speaks at the Christians United for Israel’s annual summit in Washington in July. A single paper copy in a nondescript envelope arrived at the White House on Dec. 30. Four weeks later, news of John Bolton’s book manuscript about his time as President Donald Trump’s national security adviser has exploded into public view, sending a jolt through the president’s impeachment trial. Patrick Semansky/AP file

 Patrick Semansky

OKLAHOMA CITY — U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe said Monday that he still opposes calling witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, despite reports that a forthcoming book by former national security advisor John Bolton would bolster the case against the president.

The Oklahoma Republican said Bolton “has always been a friend of mine, but he was fired by the president. That can have an effect on a person.”

Sen. James Lankford, also a Republican, said on Twitter that the White House lawyers defending Trump had answered on Saturday and Monday many of the questions raised by the House impeachment managers. That would continue this week, he said.

