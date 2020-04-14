OKLAHOMA CITY — The state of Oklahoma has created a “brand new argument” to contend that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation doesn’t have a reservation, but evidence shows that Congress deliberately chose to prevent the tribe’s land from entering the public domain, an Oklahoma prison inmate’s lawyers told U.S. Supreme Court justices last week.
Deep into the second Supreme Court case on the question of whether the Creek Nation’s reservation was ever terminated, the state of Oklahoma has shifted to saying the tribe’s land was a “dependent Indian community” rather than a reservation, a brief filed for inmate Jimcy McGirt states.
“Oklahoma can shift arguments, but it cannot dodge the fundamental principles that foreclose its position,” the brief states.