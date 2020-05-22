Health officials have trapped a mosquito that tested positive for the West Nile virus.
As of Thursday afternoon, there have not been confirmed cases of the virus in humans in Tulsa County, according to a Tulsa Health Department news release.
West Nile virus is typically transmitted between birds and mosquitoes, but the virus can be transmitted to humans. The illness caused by the virus is typically characterized by a fever, headache, drowsiness, nausea and a rash.
The department’s seasonal campaign to trap and test the insects and guard against the spread of West Nile began in late April.
Health officials report that an often-asked question about the insect carriers of the West Nile virus is whether they can carry COVID-19. Global and national health officials report that there is no evidence that COVID-19 transmits in such a manner.
"COVID-19 is a respiratory virus which spreads primarily through droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks," Tulsa health officials state in a news release. "Mosquitoes can transmit diseases like West Nile virus, so we strongly encourage the use of insect repellent containing DEET to protect yourself."
Mosquitoes may be plentiful this year as the spring has been wetter than normal. Residents are encouraged to empty containers that may hold stagnant water to prevent mosquitoes from breeding around their property.
The seasonal surveillance of mosquitoes aims to find them, determine their population, what species they are and make risk assessments. July through October in Oklahoma are typically the highest risk months for exposure to West Nile virus.
THD Vector Control Program Coordinator Scott Meador said that a positive test in a mosquito this early in the surveillance is not an indicator of the virus' prevalence in the Tulsa region.
“We begin our surveillance program in early May with the goal is to catch potential West Nile positive mosquitoes as early as possible,” Meador said. “Our mosquito surveillance program recently implemented new testing guidelines and has adjusted the initiation date of surveillance and testing."
Other ways to thwart mosquitoes include repairing or installing window and door screens, encouraging neighbors to dump and drain standing water sources and to clean leaves and debris from gutters regularly.
Three main species of mosquitoes, of which there are several subspecies, thrive in Oklahoma: Culex, Aedes and Anopheles, the department has previously reported. Culex mosquitoes, a well-known carrier of the West Nile virus, typically come out in the evenings.
During the 2019 season, Tulsa health officials collected more than 33,000 mosquitoes and found 12 traps that tested positive for the virus. In 2019, state health officials reported seven cases of West Nile virus in Oklahomans and no deaths.
