The fire that prompted an evacuation and 2½ day closure of the library in downtown Tulsa is believed to have been intentionally set.
Fire investigators ruled the fire as incendiary, Tulsa Fire Department spokesman Andy Little said.
Tulsa Central Library, 400 Civic Center, was evacuated about 4 p.m. Wednesday following a fire in an upper-floor bathroom.
"I don't know what the charges would be, ... but it was intentionally set," Little said.
Investigators developed a person of interest connected to the fire and are hopeful to learn more from library surveillance footage; a camera was close to the burned bathroom.
Fire damage was described as minimal. Some water damage occurred when sprinklers activated, including just outside of the bathroom. There was a "significant amount of smoke" on the third floor, Little said.
A remediation crew arrived before fire crews left and will continue to perform tasks such as cleaning and drying carpets and removing smoke residue.
A Tulsa City-County Library spokeswoman said Wednesday that the central location will be closed Thursday and Friday. Library patrons can still access services at the nearest branches, Rudisill Regional Library at 1520 N. Hartford Ave. and Schusterman-Benson Library at 3333 E. 32nd Place.
A TCCL spokesperson did not immediately respond Thursday morning to requests for information.
Those with information pertaining to the fire may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 918-596-ARSN (2776).