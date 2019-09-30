Iron Gate on Archer opened its doors in late August, but the nonprofit kitchen and food pantry was officially dedicated in a ceremony Monday morning.
"They say if you build it they will come," Executive Director Carrie Vesely Henderson told a crowd. "And boy, have they."
The 41-year-old nonprofit opened its new location at 501 W. Archer St. on Aug. 26, and since, volunteers have served almost 22,000 meals, more than 3,000 bags of groceries and more than 1,000 Kids' Packs, Vesely Henderson said.
Father Jack Powers opened the ceremony with a prayer, thanking God for the generosity of donors, before Vesely Henderson shared the story of how Iron Gate came to be.
More than four decades ago, Powers, Keenan Barnard and Gene Buzzard walked outside of a Sunday School class at Trinity Episcopal Church and saw a hungry homeless man. They fed him a sandwich, and they haven't stopped feeding people since, she said.
"The word then spread," Vesely Henderson said. "If you’re hungry, go to the church with the iron gate.
"That’s how Iron Gate came to be; A need met by a simple act of kindness.”
Jason Milligan was one of hundreds who took part in the meal after the ceremony, and he stopped to bow his head before he began eating on the patio.
"It isn't guaranteed to us," he said, reflecting on the years he spent in and out of the penitentiary, and the fact that people are willing to help feed him. "Sometimes it brings tears to your eyes."
Iron Gate's guiding words are showcased on an outer wall above the patio seating: "We are all guests on this earth, and guests treat one another with courtesy, kindness and respect."
Jeff Carr, who has been homeless in Tulsa since he retired in January, ate lunch and ice cream next to a string quartet in the dining area.
He said he has been homeless in large cities on both coasts before, but the hospitality he’s found in Tulsa is unlike any he’s experienced anywhere else.
“You know God’s got his hand on Tulsa,” he said.
Bill Major, executive director of the Zarrow Family Foundations, told the crowd he was pleased the facility is open. Although it was challenging to find the right place, Major said the location is "great" for collaboration among other facilities along Archer, such as the Day Center for the Homeless.
Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith called the facility an "incredible labor of love," and said it will serve well to lift the Archer corridor in development.
Shane Saunders read a city proclamation declaring Sept. 30 "Iron Gate Day," and Board Chair Mindy Morrison Taylor ended the ceremony with an open invitation.
"Join us," she said. "Join us in our mission to feed the hungry every day. We need you. Please volunteer. Please donate."
For more information or to volunteer at Iron Gate, visit irongatetulsa.org.