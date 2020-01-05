“The Germans are attacking!”
Waking up early one morning to those words from his father, Case Boshuizen couldn’t at first grasp their import.
But he would have ample opportunity for it to sink in.
Germany’s invasion of the Netherlands was just getting underway. And with it, the 11-year-old was going to find himself uncomfortably close to some of the action.
“It was boom, boom, boom. All the time,” Boshuizen recalled. “We were all scared. Everyone was.”
Today, more than 75 years later, those events — the initial invasion and five-year occupation that followed — still seem uncomfortably close at times for the longtime Tulsa resident.
And with the start of 2020, Boshuizen, 91, has good reason to reflect on them.
The year ahead will include not only the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II but also many of the key events that accompanied it.
One of those was the liberation of Boshuizen’s homeland, made possible 75 years ago by American, British, Canadian and other Allied nation forces.
A retired engineer with T.D. Williamson and longtime Tulsan, Boshuizen was 16 when the war in Europe ended.
He has vivid memories spanning the entirety of it, back to the beginning of the invasion, May 10, 1940, when he watched wide-eyed from his window as German paratroopers began dropping all around, even in his own neighborhood.
Residents of Delft, the Boshuizen family — him, his parents and two siblings — lived near the airport.
“The Germans wanted to get control of it to use it,” Boshuizen said, adding that it was a focus of their efforts.
Hundreds of paratroopers landed and joined in the effort to take the airport.
One group of them, Boshuizen recalled, wasn’t so lucky. From his window, he watched, captivated, as one of the German transport planes was hit by Dutch fire, catching fire before going down.
The Dutch put up as much resistance as they were able. But four days after the invasion began, they were overwhelmed.
Boshuizen remembers the ominous sight of a German tank division rolling into the city and through the streets.
It was as good a signal as any that the fight was over.
The occupation had begun.
‘Powerless’
Boshuizen’s wife, Johanna, is also from Delft and has similar memories.
“You couldn’t believe it,” she said, recalling the morning she looked up at her home and saw “a man in a parachute coming down.”
Like Boshuizen, she witnessed the tanks, too.
Despite everything, she stayed calm.
“I was a child and you don’t feel the same as an adult,” Johanna, 91, said. “As a mother, I would have been very frightened.”
With the beginning of the occupation, things remained largely the same at first, Case Boshuizen said. But “slowly the Germans tightened the noose.”
Encounters with the occupiers were common and potentially hazardous.
One time, Boshuizen was out with his mother when they came across a German beating a civilian.
“I just stopped and I didn’t say anything but I looked at him in disgust,” he said. “He said ‘You want to get some, too?’ ”
Boshuizen’s mother urged her son to move on and he did.
“That’s what it was like,” he said. “You feel so powerless.”
Possibly the worst thing Boshuizen saw was four men, hands on their heads, being taken from the police station and shot.
It might’ve shocked him once, he said, but “by that time, you’ve already seen so much. You adapt to the situation.”
That situation meant you lived by certain rules.
He still remembers the warnings from his father to keep his mouth shut, wherever he was.
The worst times came with the winter of 1944-1945.
Historically bad for all of Europe, in the Netherlands it would be dubbed the “Hunger Winter,” with thousands starving to death.
Boshuizen and his brother helped their family survive, traveling far and wide, often through the snow, to bring back potatoes, eggs and other available food.
‘It can happen again’
As the war progressed, the skies were active. Allied planes flew over Delft — U.S. bombers by day, British by night — met by heavy flak from the Germans on the ground.
One day, instead of bombs, American planes dropped food.
They kept it up every day for a week, supplying much needed provisions to the desperate citizens, Boshuizen said.
The war was winding down, he added.
But it didn’t mean the Germans were any less dangerous.
“In those last few days, there were many people killed,” Boshuizen said.
Finally, on a Friday night not long after the food drop, Boshuizen was at home when the news broke: Germany had surrendered.
“I felt liberated,” he said of hearing those words.
Almost five years to the day that they were invaded, he and his countrymen were free.
Boshuizen went on to finish high school and earned a college degree in mechanical engineering.
He met Johanna through her brother. After the two married and started a family, they immigrated to the U.S. for better opportunities.
Sponsored by members of First Presbyterian Church in Tulsa, they settled in Oklahoma. Boshuizen eventually went to work for T.D. Williamson, retiring after 31 years.
Because the people like him and his wife, who witnessed the war firsthand, are “getting less and less,” Boshuizen believes it’s important for them to speak up.
And to this generation, he has a warning: “Be careful. It can happen again.”
The couple, married 64 years now, said they follow the news and the recent rash of anti-Semitic attacks sounds eerily familiar.
“In 1918, they said that war would never happen again. But 20 years later it did,” Boshuizen said.
“It might not happen the same way,” Johanna added. “They have so many more dangerous weapons now. But it could still happen.”
