Chuck Hoskin Jr. took a class in Cherokee during his undergrad days at the University of Oklahoma, where the first book he opened was a dictionary compiled by Durbin Feeling, a linguist who had worked for the tribe since the mid-1970s.
It didn’t make him a fluent speaker, Hoskin says. “But it gave me an appreciation for how important the language is to our culture.”
Despite the Cherokee Nation investing more than $6 million a year in efforts to revive it, the tribe’s ancient language continues to decline with only one half of 1% of Cherokee citizens able to speak it. And the average age of a native speaker is well past 60, according to data from the tribe.
“If we lose our language,” says Hoskin, elected principal chief earlier this year, “it is irreplaceable. We will never get it back.”
The tribe already offers a Cherokee Immersion Charter School for grade-school students and a “Master Apprentice Program” for adults who want to become fluent. But the chief recently announced plans to dramatically step up efforts to save the language.
While creating a new cabinet-level secretary of language, Hoskin will spend $16 million to convert a vacant casino in Tahlequah into a language center, bringing several different programs under one roof.
Named after Feeling, the Cherokee linguist, the language center will include a larger facility for the currently overcrowded Immersion School while also housing the Master Apprentice Program and the tribe’s team of Cherokee translators. Design has already started and the facility will open “as soon as possible,” Hoskin says.
The chief also wants to spend an additional $1.5 million a year from Cherokee Nation Businesses dividends for language programs.
“We have a way to gauge success,” he says. “We have to get to a point where we are creating more fluent speakers than we are losing.”
He doesn’t want Cherokee to become like Latin, an ancient language that has survived but is used only for academic and religious purposes. Hoskin wants to see Cherokee used in smart-phone apps, books and even TV shows. And he wants to hear it used in day-to-day conversations.
“Really, that’s the next stage,” he says, “taking the language out of the classroom and into everyday life.”