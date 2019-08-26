Three years of turbulence over securing a new location for Iron Gate were deemed worth the struggles after only two "magical" hours of doling out free meals on its first day open.
"Our guests are really excited and happy to be in the new space," said Carrie Vesely Henderson, the nonprofit soup kitchen and grocery pantry's executive director. "I greeted them at the door and it was just pretty heartwarming to hear people gasp."
The $6 million facility opened after a year of construction at 501 W. Archer St., adjacent to the Tulsa Day Center. Iron Gate's board of directors helped serve 776 meals Monday morning, which was 200 more meals than average.
Henderson said she wept. A lot.
"One of the guests just came up and said, 'Hey, Sis, I just really want to thank you,'" she said. "'I know all the time you spend and hours sun up to sun down. I just want you to know I really appreciate it and it makes a difference.'
"It brought me to tears yet again today."
Iron Gate signed a 99-year lease with Tulsa County for the vacant property, which now sports a 17,000-square foot building that triples the size of its old digs at Trinity Episcopal Church near Fifth Street and Cincinnati Avenue.
There's a covered patio with a fireplace. Expanded seating comfortably fits 217 people rather than cramming together 88. Countertops inside are granite in a coffee-bar type setup.
There's also a permanent grocery pantry — instead of one that has to be set up and taken down each time — and increased storage.
But the amenity that perhaps tickled guests most was the handwashing station. Water comes out of the middle and hands are blown dry on the sides.
"The guests were just giggling and using them and thought it was the greatest thing they've ever seen," Henderson said. "If you can get people excited about handwashing at 8 in the morning, that's pretty good, right?"
Iron Gate officials knew the opening date was imminent but didn't receive the final OK until Friday, making for a quick turnaround to Monday, Henderson said.
For three years, good days were difficult to come by. Controversy seemed to follow Iron Gate no matter where it tried to find a larger space to fit growing demand.
A property in the Pearl District sparked concern from neighborhood residents over property values. A site between Seventh and Eighth streets and Elgin and Kenosha avenues was criticized for being too near highway traffic and too far from social service agencies.
"I'm happy," she said. "I feel like we're where we should be."